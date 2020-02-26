Jaemeril Wilson gave host Lehigh (9-20, 6-11) the lead in overtime, then blocked a shot off the backboard to help preserve the Mountain Hawks’ 57-55 upset of the Boston University men’s team. The loss dropped the Terriers (17-13, 11-6) into a second-place tie in the Patriot League with American University with one game remaining. The loss also gave Colgate (13-4) the outright conference title despite the Raiders being upset at Bucknell, 71-70. Max Mahoney led the Terriers with 14 points. The BU women (16-11, 11-5) fared better, eclipsing visiting Lehigh (16-11, 8-8), 48-47. . . Former Penn basketball coach Jerome Allen , an assistant with the Celtics since 2015, was hit with a 15-year show-cause penalty after he accepted $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy Florida businessman’s son into the University of Pennsylvania. The Quakers also were slapped with two years of probation, fined $5,000 and given recruiting punishments. Allen’s show-cause penalty is meant to limit a coach’s ability to work in college sports after breaking NCAA rules.

John Mooney scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, and T.J. Gibbs flipped in the game-winner with 0.1 seconds left to help the Notre Dame men’s basketball team beat host Boston College, 62-61, in an Ash Wednesday matchup of the longtime Catholic school rivals. BC led by as many as 10 points in the first half and had the lead with 8 seconds remaining when Jay Heath made a scoop shot over Mooney from the lane — one of five lead changes in the final four minutes. But Prentiss Hubb brought the ball down, ran into a dead end at the free-throw line and then slid the ball to Gibbs, who got the shot off in time. The Fighting Irish (18-10, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight game since losing to No. 7 Duke on Feb. 15. They also avoided losing two games to Boston College (13-16, 7-11) in the same season for the first time ever. Steffon Mitchell had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for BC.

NBA

Embiid fined, hurts shoulder

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 two days after he made an obscene gesture on the court and used profane language during a live television interview. In announcing the fine, the NBA noted that the amount “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.” Embiid then sprained his left shoulder in the 76ers’ 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid had his left arm in a sling and was in visible discomfort following the game. He did not talk to reporters and had an equipment manager carry his backpack . . . Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk was suspended without pay indefinitely for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The suspension began with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until Monk is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

Tennis

Sharapova retiring at 32

Maria Sharapova is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 32 after five Grand Slam titles and time as the No. 1 player in the world. She has been dealing with shoulder problems for years. Sharapova played only two matches this season and lost both. In an essay for Vanity Fair and Vogue about her decision posted online Wednesday, Sharapova asks: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known?” She burst onto the tennis scene at 17 when she won Wimbledon in 2004 and would go on to complete a career Grand Slam with two titles at the French Open and one each at the US Open and Australian Open.

Djokovic remains unbeaten

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber, 6-3, 6-1, to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships in the United Arab Emirates and remain unbeaten in 2020. Djokovic will face seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who beat Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak, 6-3, 6-4 . . . Former No. 1 and Australian Open finalist Garbiñe Muguruza beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremsk, 6-2, 6-4, to set up a quarterfinal match against current women’s world No. 1 Ash Barty at the Qatar Open in Doha.

NHL

Bouwmeester out for season

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was ruled out from returning to play in the regular season or in the playoffs, Doug Armstrong, the team’s general manager, announced. Bouwmeester spoke to the media for the first time since he collapsed on the bench in the first period during a game at the Anaheim Ducks Feb. 11. The 36-year-old Edmonton native spent five nights in the hospital. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest to monitor his heart function. It also can deliver a shock to the heart if an arrhythmia happens to restore a regular heartbeat . . . Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin will be out about four weeks because of a broken hand he suffered against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday . . . Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot.

Miscellany

German cyclists win gold

The German team Emma Hinze and Pauline Grabosch beat defending champions Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch of Australia to win the gold medal in the women’s team sprint at the track cycling world championships in Berlin . . . Figure skater Chris Knierim, one half of the husband-and-wife duo that helped the US win team gold at the PyeongChang Olympics, announced his retirement while Alexa Knierim said she will continue skating with a new partner . . . Jockey Ray York, who won the 1954 Kentucky Derby aboard Determine at age 20 and rode in a record seven consecutive decades, died of pneumonia in Bakersfield, Calif. He was 86.