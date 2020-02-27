Five players scored for the Huskies, Tessa Ward’s end-to-end rush the highlight. Aerin Frankel had 18 saves and got her 24th win of the season for the Huskies.

Matti Hartman opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first period and the Northeastern women’s hockey team routed Vermont, 5-1, in the opener of a best-of-three Hockey East quarterfinal series at Matthews Arena on Thursday.

New Hampshire 4, Providence 2 — Grace Middleton picked a fine time to have the first two-goal game of her career — Game 1 of the Hockey East quarterfinals.

Middleton scored twice in the second period to lift UNH at Schneider Arena in Providence. Wildcats goaltender Ava Boutilier stopped 23 shots and had an assist in her first career playoff win.

Game 2 is Friday at 6 p.m.

The two other quarterfinal series matchups — UConn vs. BC and Maine vs. BU — begin Friday night.

Material from team websites were used in this report.