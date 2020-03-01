Javante McCoy’s jumper with 29 seconds left snapped a tie, Max Mahoney had a double-double, and Boston University beat visiting Bucknell, 74-71, on Saturday in a men’s college basketball regular-season finale. Mahoney added a free throw with 12 seconds remaining then Bucknell’s Walter Ellis missed a 3-pointer. Mahoney had 23 points, becoming the eighth Terrier to reach 1,500 career points, and grabbed 10 rebounds. McCoy had 17 points for the Terriers (18-13, 12-6 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 13 points. Jimmy Sotos had 19 points for the Bison (12-19, 8-10) . . . Robert Baker scored 12 points, Rio Haskett scored 11 and nine Harvard players entered the scoring column and the Crimson (20-7, 9-3 Ivy League) beat Cornell, 67-58, in Ithaca, N.Y. Terrance McBride had 15 points for the Big Red (6-19, 3-9) . . . Anthony Lamb had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Aaron Deloney and Stef Smith added 17 points each as Vermont (23-7, 13-2 America East) won its ninth consecutive road game, topping UMass Lowell, 94-77. Christian Lutete had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the River Hawks (12-18, 6-9) . . . Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with 8 straight in TCU’s tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) upended No. 2 Baylor, 75-72, in Fort Worth. Baylor (25-3, 14-2) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row . . . Boston College men’s hockey team beat host Boston University, 4-1, to win its 17th Hockey East regular-season title.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has undergone an MRI and further tests as the team tries to determine the cause of his ailing right shoulder. Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness in the shoulder. The slugging right fielder had been scheduled to take batting practice on the field for the first time since being shelved this weekend.

Soccer

Liverpool streak snapped

Liverpool’s ambitions of going through the English Premier League soccer season unbeaten ended in a surprise 3-0 loss at Watford, marking the runaway leaders’ first loss in 45 top-flight matches stretching to January 2019. Juergen Klopp’s team headed to Vicarage Road as the champions-in-waiting — with its record 22-point lead — and needing to get through 11 more matches to also become only the second team to complete a full season unbeaten since the start of the league in 1992 . . . Five Serie A soccer games in Italy were postponed in an attempt to contain the spread of a coronavirus outbreak.

NFL

Romo to stay with CBS

Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said the network and Romo agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo’s deal is worth $17 million a year . . . Defensive linemen Khalil Davis of Nebraska and Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma carved out a little history. Davis, at 6 feet 1 inch, 308 pounds, ran an official clocking of 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash and Gallimore, at 6-2, 304 pounds, clocked an official time of 4.79 seconds. According to ESPN’s Stats and Information, those times made the pair the only defensive linemen who weighed more than 300 pounds to clock sub-4.8 40s since 2006.

Miscellany

Stamkos needs surgery

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery Monday for a core muscle injury and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs. The Lightning said Stamkos will be out for approximately 6-8 weeks, including rest and recovery. The Lightning are second in the Atlantic Division and the playoffs are scheduled to begin the week of April 6. Stamkos has 29 goals and 66 points this season, both second on the team behind Nikita Kucherov . . . Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scarcely troubled as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-3, 6-4, to win the Dubai Championships for the fifth time. The 17-time Grand Slam tennis champion maintained his unbeaten start to the year, having won the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia and clinching a record-extending eighth Australian Open title . . . Clint Bowyer won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race in Fontana, Calif., holding off six-time race champion Jimmie Johnson. It was just his fourth pole position in 508 Cup races. Later, 19-year-old Harrison Burton held off JGR teammate Riley Herbst for his first career Xfinity Series victory . . . Maximum Security, the first horse to be disqualified from first place in the Kentucky Derby for causing interference, won the first running of the Saudi Cup, the world’s most valuable race. Maximum Security and jockey Luis Saez won $10 million — half of the race’s $20 million purse.