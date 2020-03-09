The Huskies (17-15) face top-seeded Hofstra in Tuesday’s championship game for the second straight year.

WASHINGTON — Jordan Roland hit 5 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Northeastern led wire-to-wire to beat No. 7 Elon 68-60 in Monday night’s Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal.

Northeastern is just the third No. 6 seed to reach the CAA championship and the first since George Mason did it in 2007.

Bolden Brace hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for Northeastern, which shot 13 of 25 from long distance (46 percent) and led by as many as 20 points. Tyson Walker added 10 points and Maxime Boursiquot had eight with seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh and Marcus Sheffield II scored 20 points apiece for the Phoenix (13-21), which trailed 37-21 at halftime. Federico Poser added 10 points

Hofstra 75, Delaware 61 — Eli Pemberton had 24 points and Hofstra secured its second straight trip to the championship game with a 75-61 victory over Delaware.

Hofstra will be looking to secure its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2001 on Tuesday.

Jalen Ray added 19 points for Hofstra (25-8). Tareq Coburn had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Desure Buie scored 10 points.

Hofstra got out to a fast start, opening the game on a 14-4 run, and kept its lead by making 12 of 23 3-pointers and dominating the points in the paint 38-12.

Justyn Mutts had 13 points and four blocks for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (22-11). Nate Darling added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Ryan Allen had 11 points.