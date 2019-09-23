‘‘I’m not out for the season,’’ Barkley said, according to NJ.com. ‘‘I’m going to do whatever I can to get back as quickly as possible. Not for myself, but for my team. That’s what I continue to think about. I caught myself getting a little upset on the sideline just because I wasn’t able to be out there with those guys.’’

Barkley headed for the locker room after that play and returned on crutches with a protective boot on his foot. But the news wasn’t as bad as initially feared: Tests revealed only a high-ankle sprain and no broken bones, which means the 2018 rookie of the year should be back for the Giants this season.

The visuals appeared grim on Sunday afternoon when New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley landed awkwardly on his right ankle while trying to elude a tackle from Bucs safety Mike Edwards late in the first half.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Barkley will miss ‘‘the next several weeks.’’ ESPN’s Adam Schefter, meanwhile, wrote Monday that Barkley’s MRI exam revealed the high-ankle sprain and put the timetable at ‘‘anywhere from 4-8 weeks,’’ with the longer timeline ‘‘considered more likely.’’

The Giants’ bye week this season is not until Week 11, and Schefter seemed to suggest that Barkley could return for New York’s final six games. If that’s the case, he would miss the Week 6 matchup with the Patriots on Oct. 10.

Barkley had eight carries for just 10 yards while also catching four passes for 27 yards before the injury Sunday. He has 237 rushing yards and a touchdown this season. Third-year pro Wayne Gallman (five rushes, 13 yards on Sunday) likely will assume starting running back duties while Barkley is out.

Even while injured, Barkley was able to hobble his way into the Giants’ celebration after their first win of the season, secured when Bucs place-kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

‘‘Even though I know I’m not playing, I know I can impact the team with my voice,’’ Barkley said after Daniel Jones led the Giants back from a 28-10 halftime deficit. ‘‘That’s why I wanted to get back out there. I wanted to tell my team how happy I am, how proud I am that they worked their tails off and come out with a whole new mentality in the second half, built on that.’