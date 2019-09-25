The team was honored in a ceremony at City Hall, where the team’s flag was raised in City Hall Plaza.

The Renegades, which play at Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere, defeated the Cali War 52-24 on July 13 in Golden, Colo., capping off a 10-0 season and a string of 18 consecutive wins dating back to April 28, 2018.

The Boston Renegades were honored Wednesday by the City Council and City Councilor Josh Zakim following their second consecutive Women’s Football Alliance championship.

Wide receiver and captain Stephanie Pascual, a Lawrence native and Dorcester resident, said ceremonies like these are “becoming increasingly important.”

Advertisement

“In this city, sports is such a big deal with the Red Sox, the Patriots, and the Celtics … and hockey with the Bruins. There aren’t a lot of women’s teams that are highlighted and so I think it’s becoming increasingly important to see women in sports, women in football specifically, because football is ‘a man’s sport,’ or what traditionally, it’s been.”

The Renegades, coached by Framingham High School assistant coach Jim Johnson, formed in 2015 by bringing together players from past WFA teams such as the Boston Militia, New England Intensity, and Bay State Warriors. They practice from January through April, before the season begins, and last season averaged 60.8 points per game.The Renegades’ 2019 title is the fifth for a Boston WFA team since 2010.

“The progression of the team has been amazing,” said Amanda Alpert, who plays on the offensive line and has been with Boston WFA teams since 2001.”When I started, there were two good teams in Boston and we had never won a championship.”