Jake Smith threw for three touchdowns and the Harvard defense forced four turnovers in beating Holy Cross, 31-21, on Saturday in Worcester.

Smith had 161 yards passing for the Crimson (4-1), winners of four straight — all by double digits — following a season-opening loss to San Diego. Devin Darrington ran for 109 yards and a score on 28 carries.

Domenic Cozier ran 66 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game for Holy Cross (3-4), but Smith answered quickly for Harvard with an 18-yard scoring pass to Jack Cook to even it up.