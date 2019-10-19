Jake Smith threw for three touchdowns and the Harvard defense forced four turnovers in beating Holy Cross, 31-21, on Saturday in Worcester.
Smith had 161 yards passing for the Crimson (4-1), winners of four straight — all by double digits — following a season-opening loss to San Diego. Devin Darrington ran for 109 yards and a score on 28 carries.
Domenic Cozier ran 66 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game for Holy Cross (3-4), but Smith answered quickly for Harvard with an 18-yard scoring pass to Jack Cook to even it up.
Holy Cross then fumbled in its own territory on three of its next four drives; Harvard recovered them all, and converted them into 17 points. Jake McIntyre booted a 36-yard field goal late in the first quarter, Smith threw 22 yards to Ryan Reagan for a touchdown, and Darrington’s 3-yard scoring run early in the otherwise scoreless second gave the Crimson a 24-7 advantage at halftime.
Holy Cross closed to 24-14 early in the third, but Smith’s 68-yard scoring strike to Cody Chrest pushed Harvard’s lead to 31-14 by the end of the quarter.
Cozier ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders, who lost on their Homecoming weekend for the eighth straight season. Connor Degenhardt passed for 206 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked four times — three by Brogan McPartland, who earned player of the game honors — and threw a late interception to thwart any chance of late intrigue.
Harvard’s defense also recovered three Holy Cross fumbles in earning coach Tim Murphy his 178th victory, one shy of Yale’s Carm Cozza for the most in Ivy League history.