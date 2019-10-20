With Indy’s suddenly strong running game essentially grounded, Brissett shouldered the burden by throwing for 326 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead the Colts past Houston 30-23 to retake the AFC South lead.

On Sunday, he showed everyone else what the team knew all along.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts kept insisting Jacoby Brissett could win games with his arm.

‘‘It just says he’s legit, he’s the man,’’ coach Frank Reich. ‘‘We believed that from Day One and we've never wavered in our conviction or our faith in Jacoby. But he knows he’s still got to prove it. He’s still got to make plays to win this game and he did that today.’’

Brissett was masterful with the exception of a dropped snap the Texans (4-3) recovered at the Colts 4.

He finished 26 of 39 with six of the incompletions being throwaways. He had a career best passing total, a career best passer rating (126.7), endured only one sack and had the perfect counterpunch each time Houston fought its way back into contention.

The Colts (4-2) have now won two straight overall and three straight in the series.

‘‘It just makes us more balanced and I think that’s what we proved today — that we can throw the ball,’’ Brissett said. ‘‘It was just a great day for us as a whole.’’

And it only added to the Texans’ misery.

They were held to field goals on three red-zone trips in the first half, had to contend with a rare ‘‘in the grasp’’ call that took one touchdown off the board, an overturned replay review that put another one on the board for Indy, and a plethora of penalties that Brissett used to his advantage.

‘‘I'm not going to answer any officiating questions,’’ Texans coach Bill O'Brien said twice after Houston was called for 10 penalties.

Then there was the fourth quarter.

Houston (4-3) started it by failing to convert a second fourth-and-1 attempt, and Deshaun Watson threw an interception on the Texans next series before Darius Leonard sealed the win by picking off a tipped ball with 26 seconds left.

Watson was 23 of 34 with 308 yards, one touchdown and was sacked three times as the Texans tried to play catch-up.

Brissett started the opening flurry with an 11-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal . He rebounded from the fumbled snap by connecting with T.Y. Hilton on a nifty 2-yard TD pass to make it 14-6 late in the second quarter.

After the Texans made it 14-9, Brissett opened the second half with a 4-yard scoring pass to Eric Ebron, who was originally ruled out of bounds at the end line. But the replay showed he got both feet down to give Indy a 21-9 lead.

Houston cut the deficit to 21-16 on Keke Coutee’s 4-yard scoring run, but Brissett — with the help of three Houston penalties — answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Pascal.

Watson made it 28-23 with a 4-yard TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but the Texans couldn’t get any closer.

‘‘He (Brissett) is a very productive player, a very smart player,’’ O'Brien said. ‘‘He makes good decisions, just a good player.’’

Carlos Hyde rushed 12 times for 35 yards, leading Houston. The Colts defense has not allowed a 100-yard runner in 24 straight games.