Matthew Stafford also threw four touchdown passes, all to Marvin Jones, and became the fastest to reach 40,000 yards passing in NFL history. And Jones became the first Lions player in the Super Bowl era with four receiving TDs in a game.

The Vikings (5-2) have won three consecutive games in part because their quarterback is making plays to complement one of the NFL’s top defenses.

The Lions (2-3-1) dropped their third straight game after a 2-0-1 start. The Lions had some critical penalty calls go against them in a 23-22 loss to Green Bay on Monday night, but Sunday, their defense simply couldn’t get Cousins off the field.

Cousins was 24 of 34 for a season-high 337 yards and four TDs without an interception. He led the Vikings on four straight TD drives starting in the first quarter and ending in the third, going ahead for the first time on a 5-yard pass to C.J. Ham to make it 28-21.

Cousins threw a fourth TD pass for the second straight game, and sixth time in his career, on a 15-yard pass to Kyle Rudolph to put Minnesota ahead by 11 points with 5:46 to go. After Stafford threw a season-high fourth TD with 3:10 remaining, the Vikings sealed the victory, a 66-yard completion to Stefon Diggs (seven receptions, 142 yards) setting up Dalvin Cook’s second touchdown run.

Bills 31, Dolphins 21 — In Orchard Park, N.Y., Tre’Davious White forced two second-half turnovers, Micah Hyde returned an onside kick for a touchdown, and Buffalo (5-1) rallied from a five-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Miami (0-6), who were 17-point underdogs. Josh Allen led fourth-quarter touchdown drives following each of the Dolphins turnovers, and the Bills matched their best start to a season in 11 years. Ryan Fitzpatrick (23 of 35 for 282 yards) provided Miami a spark — and its first lead beyond the first quarter of the season — by engineering consecutive 75-yard touchdown drives before halftime. White’s diving interception at the 2 of Fitzpatrick’s pass on second-and-goal from the 12, however, led to Buffalo going ahead for good 1:10 into the fourth.

49ers 9, Redskins 0 — Robbie Gould made field goals from 28, 22 and 29 yards to provide the only points in rainy, windy Landover, Md., keeping San Francisco (6-0) the NFC’s only undefeated team. Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back from a dreadful first half in which neither team scored — the first 0-0 first half in the NFL since Week 17 in 2017 — to finish a passable 12 of 21 for 151 yards passing. Washington (1-6) started the game with 10 rushing plays and Adrian Peterson ran for 81 yards on 20 carries, but they were shut out for the first time this season.

Rams 37, Falcons 10 — Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Los Angeles (4-3) fared far better than it did when it was in Atlanta for the Super Bowl in February, snapping a three-game losing streak in the debut of cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Falcons (1-6), meanwhile, suffered their fifth straight loss and quarterback Matt Ryan left the game with an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter. His right leg bent awkwardly as he was sacked by Aaron Donald — LA’s fifth of the game — and fumbled early in the fourth quarter. The Falcons were limited to 224 yards.

Jaguars 27, Bengals 17 — Gardner Minshew led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that put Jacksonville (3-4) ahead to stay, and Yannick Ngakoue returned an interception 23 yards to clinch the game against still-winless Cincinnati. The Jaguars capped a week in which they traded disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey by picking off Andy Dalton three times in the fourth quarter. The Bengals, 0-7 for the first time in 11 years, were booed repeatedly during another inept performance. Cincinnati managed only 33 yards rushing — all by Dalton. Alex Erickson provided the bulk of Cincinnati’s offense, having a career day with eight catches for 137 yards. He had receptions of 12, 48 and 27 yards on the Bengals’ touchdown drive late in the first half.

Cardinals 27, Giants 21 — Chase Edmonds rushed for career highs of 126 yards and three touchdowns, overshadowing the return of Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, as Arizona (3-3-1) won its third straight in soggy East Rutherford, N.J. Rookie quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones of the Giants (2-5) both gave glimpses why they were the first and sixth overall choices in the draft, respectively, but Edmonds stole the show, scoring on runs of 20, 20 and 22 yards. The Cardinals (3-3-1) scored the first three times they had the ball, building a 17-0 lead, and its defense sacked Jones eight times, four by Chandler Jones (who also forced a fumble). Barkley rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in his first action after missing three games with a high ankle sprain.

Packers 42, Raiders 24 — Aaron Rodgers had his best game by far under new Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns and running for another in a rout of visiting Oakland. Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes to eight different targets even with top target Davante Adams sidelined for the third straight game with turf toe, leading the Packers (6-1) to a season high in points. Derek Carr finished 22 for 28 for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two costly turnovers for the Raiders (3-3). Oakland rookie Josh Jacobs ran for a 42-yard gain on the opening drive. He finished with 124 yards on 21 carries and has 554 rushing yards this season.