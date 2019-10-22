Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu will be coming to New England, ESPN reported, in exchange for a second-round pick.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the trade on Twitter early Tuesday.

Sanu, an eight-year veteran in the NFL, had been a popular name in the Patriots trade rumor mill. He’s under contract through 2020, with a $6.25 million salary this year and $6.5 million salary next year. The Globe’s Ben Volin reported last week how the Patriots could deal with trading for his salary while staying under the cap.