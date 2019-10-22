Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu will be coming to New England, ESPN reported, in exchange for a second-round pick.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the trade on Twitter early Tuesday.
Sanu, an eight-year veteran in the NFL, had been a popular name in the Patriots trade rumor mill. He’s under contract through 2020, with a $6.25 million salary this year and $6.5 million salary next year. The Globe’s Ben Volin reported last week how the Patriots could deal with trading for his salary while staying under the cap.
Another trade: Falcons are sending WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019
Patriots needed more offensive help, period. They had been trying to trade for Mohamed Sanu since before the 2019 draft. As Atlanta’s season continued to go south, Falcons began looking out long term while Patriots are upgrading for short term.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019
Sanu for a 2.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Advertisement