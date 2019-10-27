Dallas Goedert scored on a 5-yard catch. Jordan Howard had a team-best 96 yards rushing and scored on a 3-yard run, and Boston Scott scored on a 4-yard run after Sanders left the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter.

Linebacker Brandon Graham had one of the team’s four sacks, and also forced and recovered quarterback Josh Allen’s fumble, which led to Goedert scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

The Eagles (4-4) bounced back from a 37-10 prime-time dud of a loss at Dallas last week amid questions the team lacked discipline. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick criticized Eagles leaders upon being released by the team. And offensive tackle Lane Johnson raised questions by suggesting Eagles players were showing up late for team meetings.

The Bills (5-2) squandered an opportunity to open 6-1 for the first time since 1993, and failed to answer skeptics as to whether their hot start is a result of a soft schedule.

The Patriots are the only Buffalo opponent that entered this weekend with a winning record, and the Bills needed to rally from a five-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the winless Miami Dolphins, 31-21.

The Bills were essentially trampled by the Eagles. The 218 yards rushing allowed was the most by Buffalo since giving up 273 against New England on Dec. 23. And Buffalo had not surrendered three touchdowns rushing since allowing three in a 2018 season-opening 47-3 loss at Baltimore.

Allen finished 16 of 34 for 169 yards with touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and Devin Singletary. Allen also fumbled three times, losing one.

Jaguars 29, Jets 15 — Sam Darnold was sacked a career-high eight times and threw three interceptions as Jacksonville (4-4) hit him on nearly every passing play in a game he finished despite suffering a sprained thumb on his left (non-throwing) hand. Darnold was picked off twice in the fourth quarter, including one that set up Gardner Minshew’s game-sealing score to DJ Chark with a little more than 4 minutes to play. Minshew completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns; Darnold was 21 of 30 for 218 yards with two touchdown passes to Ryan Griffin, but the Jets (1-6) totaled just 213 yards, 93 of those coming on their opening drive.

Colts 15, Broncos 13 — Adam Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left, his second 50-plus yarder of the day, to help Indianapolis (5-2) rally past visiting Denver fot its third straight victory. The NFL’s career scoring leader overcame misses on a field goal and a potential tying extra point in the third quarter, but the Colts survived thanks in part to the Broncos (2-6) settling for two short field goals on time-consuming drives in the first half. Brandon McManus made a 21-yarder to cap a 17-play drive that consumed nearly eight minutes, and a 29-yarder on their next possession when the Broncos burned nearly 5½ minutes in 13 plays. Jacoby Brissett took the Colts 56 yards in 86 seconds to set up Vinatieri’s winner.

Chargers 17, Bears 16 — Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired, allowing Los Angeles (3-5) to avoid its first 0-4 October since 2000. The host Bears (3-4) took over at their 35 with 1:33 remaining and drove to the Chargers’ 21, Mitchell Trubisky taking a knee with about 40 seconds left rather than trying to get closer to the goal line. Pineiro, who hit an upright on a miss earlier, hooked the potential winner wide left. The Bears came away with just one touchdown and three field goals in five trips inside the 20. Philip Rivers (19 of 29 for 201 yards) threw an 11-yard touchdown to Austin Ekeler with 8:04 left, after after Melvin Ingram — back after missing three games with a hamstring injury — recovered a fumble by Trubisky in Chicago territory.

Titans 27, Buccaneers 23 — Ryan Tannehill threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left, and Tennessee (4-4) rallied at home for its second straight win since benching Marcus Mariota. Tampa Bay (2-6) became the first team to score more than 20 points against the

NFL’s No. 4 scoring defense, but was kept off the board after Jameis Winston and Mike Evans connected for the second time, putting the Bucs up 23-17 early in the third quarter. Despite outgaining Tennessee, 389-246, Tampa Bay couldn’t overcome four turnovers — all by Winston, who has 10 combined in his past eight quarters.

Seahawks 27, Falcons 20 — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for 90 yards and a score, and Seattle (6-2) held on in Atlanta after building a 24-0 lead at halftime. Without Matt Ryan at quarterback for the first time in 10 years thanks to a sprained right ankle, Matt Schaub passed for 460 yards, 309 coming in the second half as the Falcons (1-7) hit their bye week with a sixth straight loss. Atlanta has been outscored 144-50 in the first half this season, its five drives before the break on Sunday resulting in 51- and 53-yard field goal misses by Matt Bryant, an interception, a fumble, and a punt. Julio Jones had 10 catches for 152 yards. Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 182 yards with no interceptions.

Lions 31, Giants 26 — Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay and Detroit (3-3-1) snapped its three-game losing streak despite a four-touchdown day from Daniel Jones. The Lions took a two-TD lead in the first quarter and Stafford’s 41-yard flea flicker to Golladay early in the fourth put them ahead, 31-19. New York (2-6) turned the ball over on downs twice after that, a late Jones to Saquon Barkley not enough when the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds. The maligned No. 6 pick had career highs with 28 completions, 41 attempts, four TD passes, and fell just short of another mark with 311 yards passing.

Rams 24, Bengals 10 — Wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for a career-best 220 yards in London, Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns, and Los Angeles (5-3) kept Cincinnati winless. Kupp caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter on a double reverse flea-flicker from Goff, and the duo teamed up for a 40-yarder shortly after halftime to set up another score. Goff went 17 of 31 for 372 yards, 273 of which came in the first half. Kupp had 165 receiving yards by halftime and didn’t catch another pass in the final 27 minutes of the game. The only positive for the Bengals (0-8) was the NFL’s league-worst run game piling up 104 yards, led by Joe Mixon’s 66.