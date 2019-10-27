“This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal,” Watt wrote on his Twitter account. “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

The Houston defensive end, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, reported after the Texans’ 27-24 victory over Oakland that he’d suffered a pectoral injury that would end his season after only seven games.

It appears for the third time in the last four seasons, J.J. Watt ’s year will be severely cut short by an injury.

Advertisement

Shoulda told my pec to look out lol https://t.co/LQDVoSheEr — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

Injured on a tackle, Watt went to the locker room with about 5½ minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent. The team announced just before the start of the second half that he’d injured his shoulder and wouldn’t return, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the fears of a torn pectoral.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been in this position before,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien told reporters prior to Watt’s announcement. “I think we’ve got some guys here, a lot of different guys. Not going to be one guy that takes his place, if that’s the case, but certainly, we’ll miss him. That’s obvious.”

Watt started all 16 games last season after a pair of back surgeries finished his year after three games in 2016, then a broken leg limited him to five in 2017.

Quinn’s time could be up

The bye could equal bye-bye for Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn, whose team came within a whisker of a Super Bowl title less than three years ago.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank called an impromptu news conference after a 27-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and said he wants to get through Atlanta’s bye week this week before deciding on the future of Quinn, whose team has lost six straight and 12 of 16.

Advertisement

‘‘We’ll take the next couple of weeks during this bye period of time and evaluate where we are and whatever decision we have to make will be made for the right reasons for the long term,’’ Blank said.

‘‘We certainly have a lot of intelligence on this coaching staff. Besides Dan, we have three other [former] head coaches. We’ve got four general managers in the building beyond Thomas [Dimitroff]. You know, the knowledge base is there, but the performance is not.’’

Blank answered questions in a tunnel hallway at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for about five minutes after Quinn spoke to the media.

‘‘We are going to think really hard and evaluate everything we can do as an owner and a senior management team to figure out if there’s anything we can do to make some decisions any earlier, any later to help the process, but we have no plans on making any changes right now,’’ Blank said.

Blank, whose purchase of the Falcons closed in February 2002, has fired Dan Reeves, Jim Mora and Mike Smith as coach. He decided not to retain Wade Phillips and Emmitt Thomas as interims, and had Bobby Petrino abruptly quit in the final month of 2007.

Quinn, a former defensive coordinator with Seattle, went 8-8 his first year, then led the Falcons to an NFC title in his second season. Atlanta famously blew a 28-3 lead and lost the Super Bowl to the Patriots, but the team regained enough composure in 2017 to advance to the divisional playoff round, where its season ended at the 5-yard line at Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Injuries were a big reason the team struggled last year, going 4-9 before winning its last three when it had been all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. This season, though, has been a disaster from the start. The Falcons trailed 28-0 in the opener at Minnesota and nearly lost the next week to Philadelphia. They haven’t won since.

Blank indicated his patience is wearing thin even though he said he likes Quinn personally, and believes the players are still competing hard under his watch. If he decides to dismiss Quinn midseason, assistants Dirk Koetter, Mike Mularkey and Raheem Morris all have head coaching experience.

Flacco out firing

The Broncos have lost six times in coach Vic Fangio’s first eight games, three times in the final 30 seconds, and the playcalling in Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis left veteran quarterback Joe Flacco frustrated.

‘‘We’re now a 2-6 football team and we’re like afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill, you know?’’ he said following a 15-13 loss. ‘‘Like who cares if you give it back to the guys with 1:40 left? They obviously got the field goal anyway. Once again, we’re a 2-6 football team and it just feels like we’re kind of afraid to lose a game.’’

Advertisement

When the Broncos, up 13-12, got the ball back at the Colts 48-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, they called two short passes and one run before punting. They took over again with 3:37 left at their 38 and called five runs, one short pass, and again punted.

Denver gained 17 yards on those six plays, after which Indianapolis went 56 yards in 1:26 and Adam Vinatieri kicked the go-ahead 51-yard field goal.

In the first half, Denver settled for short field goals on back-to-back possessions in the first half that consumed 30 plays and nearly 13½ minutes.

Oh my they dressed Jaxson De Ville up as a ghost #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/TX1qu8DHrn — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) October 27, 2019

Haunting afternoon

Six days after Sam Darnold became a national punchline, caught on camera saying he was ‘‘seeing ghosts’’ while being routed by the Patriots, the Jaguars hit him even harder.

Darnold threw three interceptions and was sacked a career-high eight times in Jacksonville’s 29-15 victory over the New York Jets, capping a day in which the hosts might’ve left him seeing stars.

‘‘I know he saw a lot today,’’ said Jaguars defensive end Yannick Nkagoue, who notched two sacks. ‘‘He saw corners picking the ball. He saw defensive linemen in his face. . . . This is the standard and what we’re trying to embrace.’’

Darnold completed 21 of 30 passes for 218 yards, with two touchdowns to Ryan Griffin, but his words Monday still resonated at TIAA Bank Field.

A plane circled the stadium pulling a huge banner that read: ‘‘Gardner Minshew ain’t afraid of no ghost.’’ And Jacksonville’s mascot, Jaxson de Ville, ran onto the field shortly before kickoff wearing a white sheet over his head.

Advertisement

Fans donned sheets and waved ghostly signs, and the public address system cranked the ‘‘Ghostbusters’’ theme song at the 2-minute warning.

‘‘It is what it is. It didn’t affect me,’’ said Darnold, who sprained the thumb on his non-throwing hand in the loss. ‘‘It’s just a silly thing for social media, fans. They’ll try to use it against you. For me, I was just playing bad because I did. I wasn’t executing out there. I wasn’t throwing the ball to where it needed to be. It wasn’t about that though.’’

Regardless, the Jets fell to 1-6, gaining just 120 yards on their final 12 possessions.

‘‘We had a lot of guys making plays, literally taking turns making plays,’’ Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell said. ‘‘It was fun to be out there.’’

No one left to top

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who spent his first 11 seasons with the Bengals before signing with Los Angeles in 2017, became the 12th player to earn a victory as a starter against all 32 NFL teams.

Sunday was the 37-year-old’s 207th game and his 203rd start, but his first of either against Cincinnati, with whom he made four Pro Bowls after being taken by the Bengals in the second round of the 2006 draft.

Among the other 11 players to beat every current NFL team is just one other offensive lineman: Jake Scott, who played for the Colts, Titans, Eagles, and Lions from 2004–2013. Tight end Tony Gonzalez and kicker Morten Andersen are in the group, as are three quarterbacks, with Drew Brees joining Brett Favre and Peyton Manning last October when his Saints beat Baltimore.

Additionally, Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton beat all 28 clubs that existed during their playing careers; and Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, John Elway, and Terry Bradshaw are among those to beat every team except the one with which they played.

Tidbits

■ Minnesota backup safety Jayron Kearse was arrested early Sunday in Minneapolis on suspicion of driving while impaired and with a loaded gun. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper stopped Kearse just before 4 a.m. Sunday after seeing a Mercedes drive around a barricade onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 and ‘‘observed signs of alcohol impairment.’’ The patrol says the 25-year-old had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent, above Minnesota’s legal limit of 0.08.

■ Buffalo running back Frank Gore became the NFL’s fifth player to reach 19,000 career yards from scrimmage, the 15-year veteran hitting the number on the button with an 8-yard rush just before halftime in the Bills’ 31-13 home loss to Philadelphia. Gore finished with 34 yards rushing and 19,014 from scrimmage, 140 shy of matching Marshall Faulk for fourth behind Jerry Rice (23,540), Emmitt Smith (21,579), and Walter Payton (21,264)

■ Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks left the game in the first quarter with a concussion after taking an early helmet-to-helmet hit. Cooks was tackled by Cincinnati’s Jessie Bates III when trying to catch a pass from Jared Goff on their opening drive of a 24-10 win in London.