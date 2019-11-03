The Dolphins avoided what would have been the second 0-8 start in franchise history, joining 2007. The win leaves Cincinnati (0-8) as the NFL’s lone winless team this season, and for now the frontrunners to win the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes, two of them to rookie Preston Williams, and the Miami Dolphins got their first win of the season by beating former coach Adam Gase and the New York Jets, 26-18, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards, and led the Dolphins to their highest point total of the season. It was also Miami’s fourth straight win over the Jets — the first three of those coming with Gase being the coach on the winning side.

Not this time. The Jets (1-7) went 11 plays on the first drive of the game for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, and their highlights were few and far between the rest of the day.

It was the Dolphins’ first win since the ‘‘Miami Miracle’’ over the Patriots last Dec. 9, making this a 10-game losing streak in all. No miracle was required this time.

New York’s fate was largely sealed with 6:29 left, when a shotgun snap sailed right of quarterback Sam Darnold and wound up bouncing out of the back of the end zone for a safety and a 26-15 Miami lead. The Jets got a field goal with 15 seconds left to close within eight, but Miami recovered the ensuing onside kick and could finally start to celebrate.

Darnold was 27 of 39 for 260 yards and a touchdown to Jamison Crowder, who finished with eight catches for 83 yards.

Fitzpatrick’s TD throws to Williams went for 12 and 5 yards, and DeVante Parker caught a 17-yard scoring pass. All three came in the second quarter, as Miami turned the 7-0 deficit into a 21-7 lead.

The Jets lost for a second straight week in Florida, with Sam Darnold committing nine turnovers — eight interceptions, plus a lost fumble — in the three games since the Jets upset Dallas. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press/Associated Press

As would be expected between teams with a combined 1-13 record entering the day, there were consistent moments of ineptitude. But the last minute of the half, which wound up taking nearly 20 minutes in real time, was filled with the real wackiness.

The Jets appeared to cut Miami’s lead to 21-13 with a PAT pending when Darnold connected with Ryan Griffin for a 2-yard touchdown, one that was overturned after a long review because officials ruled that the tight end didn’t have full control of the ball when he skidded to a stop out of the back of the end zone.

Darnold was intercepted by Miami’s Jomal Wiltz on the next play, giving the Dolphins the ball on their own 1. Fitzpatrick appeared to bobble the first-down snap, the play — after another review — became a safety for the Jets, and New York made it 21-12 at the half by turning the ensuing possession into a career-best 52-yard field goal by Sam Ficken.

The Jets host their roommates at MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants, next Sunday. Big Blue takes a 2-6 record into Monday night’s game against Dallas.

Bills 24, Redskins 9 — Rookie Devin Singletary had 95 yards rushing in Orchard Park, N.Y., including a 2-yard touchdown, and Buffalo (6-2) beat up on another bad team to cement their best start since 1993. Singletary appeared to displace Frank Gore as Buffalo’s featured running back, finishing with a team-leading 140 yards from scrimmage. Josh Allen 14 of 20 for 160 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley and a 1-yard TD plunge. Washington (1-8), meanwhile, ran its touchdown-less streak past 13 quarters. Rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins finished 15 of 22 for 144 yards passing and no turnovers in his first career start, replacing Case Keenum, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Texans 26, Jaguars 3 — Deshaun Watson’s most impressive throw in London was a rugby-style backward flip under pressure to running back Carlos Hyde, whose 7-yard gain set up an opening touchdown as Houston (6-3) romped. Hyde finished with 19 carries for 160 yards, including runs of 48 and 58 yards — safety Jarrod Wilson stripped the ball at the 2 on the latter, resulting in a Jacksonville (4-5) turnover. Watson, meanwhile, finished 22 for 28 for 201 yards, a pair of 1-yard touchdown throws, and 37 yards running despite a left eye still swollen and red a week after getting kicked in the face. In his last start before Nick Foles comes off the injured list, Gardner Minshew went 27 for 47 with two picks and two lost fumbles. Almost all of his 309 yards came during garbage time.

Panthers 30, Titans 20 — Christian McCaffrey had 166 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, and Carolina (5-3) forced three turnovers and sacked Ryan Tannehill four times one week after allowing the 49ers to run for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Allen, who threw three interceptions in last week’s 51-13 loss to San Francisco 49ers, threw TD passes of 7 yards to McCaffrey and 12 yards to Curtis Samuel to improve to 5-1 this season as the starting QB. The momentum of the game turned midway through the third quarter, when the Panthers (5-3) — after Tennessee (4-5) opened the second half with an impressive touchdown drive — converted a fake punt on fourth-and-4 from their 36-yard line.

Eagles 22, Bears 14 — Carson Wentz threw for 239 yards and one touchdown, Jordan Howard ran for 82 yards and a score, and Philadelphia (5-4) held on after Chicago (3-5), which had just 9 yards in the first half and trailed 19-0, made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter on a pair of David Montgomery 1-yard TD runs. The Eagles put away their second straight win with a 16-play, 69-yard drive — Wentz converted four third downs through the air — capped by Jake Elliott’s 38-yard field goal. The Bears went three-and-out on their first five possessions, gaining minus-10 yards in what became their fourth straight loss.