“I don’t really understand. When we went up to the Nike headquarters to start gameplanning for throughout the season . . . these things get cleared by the league before Nike can even start processing the shoe,” Landry said afterward. “I didn’t see it as being a problem or a distraction.”

The NFL rulebook mandates cleats must be black, white, or “any constitutional team color.” Landry’s were a light orange that didn’t match Cleveland’s traditional orange, while Beckham’s white shoes included clown faces appearing inspired by the new “Joker” film.

Cleveland wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry changed their cleats during halftime of their team’s loss in Denver, threatened with ejection because neither conformed to league rules about color.

Jarvis Landry’s cleats didn’t match the Cleveland color scheme close enough for the NFL’s liking. Jack Dempsey/Associated Press/FR42408 AP via AP

The two wideouts were Baker Mayfield’s top targets in Denver, combining for 11 catches and 138 yards. Landry had a 9-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland still lost, 24-19.

History for Hoyer

Former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer continued a strong year for the team’s castoffs under center, throwing for three touchdowns in relief of Jacoby Brissett during Indianapolis’s loss at Pittsburgh.

In doing so, he became the fifth player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass with seven or more teams. Along with his three on Sunday for the Colts, plus his lone Patriots touchdown — to Brandon Tate in relief of Tom Brady on Jan. 2, 2011 — Hoyer’s 51 career regular-season scores are spread between Houston (19), Cleveland (17), Chicago (6), San Francisco (4), and Arizona (1).

Hoyer joins another former Patriot, Vinny Testaverde, Chris Chandler and Gus Frerotte in the seven-team club. Current Dolphins starter Ryan Fitzpatrick holds the record with eight.

Carolina’s Curtis Samuel celebrates his touchdown while Tennessee’s Malcolm Butler (right) holds his injured wrist. Samuel landed on Butler in the end zone, reportedly breaking the former Patriots cornerback’s wrist. Mike McCam/Associated Press/FR34342 AP via AP

Painful afternoons

■ Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler reportedly broke his left wrist late in the first half of the Titans’ loss in Carolina after Curtis Samuel landed on his arm after making a touchdown catch.

Coach Mike Vrabel did not have an update after the game, but the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the wrist was broken and that further testing will determine whether surgery is needed.

■ The Eagles’ DeSean Jackson lasted just one series of Philadelphia’s win over Chicago, pulled for precautionary reasons according to coach Doug Pederson. He drew a pass interference on the first play of the game and had one catch for 5 yards before he left. It was Jackson’s first action since suffering an abdominal injury in Week 2.

■ The Giants placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard back in the concussion protocol, ruling him out of their Monday game against Dallas. Deemed able to play Friday against the NFC East-leading Cowboys, Shepard told the team on Saturday night that he wasn’t feeling well. He missed the past three games after suffering a concussion on Oct. 6 against Minnesota, after also experiencing symptoms after the season opener at Dallas.