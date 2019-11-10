‘‘Me and [ Russell Wilson ] have been talking about it for a little while behind the scenes, how nice it would be, but here I am,’’ Gordon said. ‘‘I admire his game. I think maybe he respected mine mutually. I love the way he plays. It’s as simple as that. He’s just a great ballplayer. He can make it happen from pretty much anywhere.’’

Josh Gordon didn’t know where he would land following his release from the Patriots last week. He did have one place in particular he wanted to end up.

Josh Gordon, shown working out Thursday in Renton, Wash., could join Russell Wilson’s arsenal in time for Monday night’s showdown with the unbeaten 49ers.

Gordon and Wilson have known each other for close to five years and have routinely kept in touch with each other. Released from a brief stint on the Patriots’ injured reserve last a week ago, Seattle got him when the 27 teams in front of them in the league’s waiver order passed.

Advertisement

Now with a full week of practice in Seattle, Gordon could make his debut in a key NFC West matchup Monday night against San Francisco.

‘‘He did really well,” coach Pete Carroll said. ‘‘He was very impressive in terms of picking stuff up, studying overtime. He fit in really well. He’s a really good athlete. You can really tell that he’s got a lot of potential to be a big-time player. It was fun seeing him on the practice field. Did a nice job.’’

Teammates such as cornerback Jamar Taylor, Mychal Kendricks, and Jacob Hollister, who had played with Gordon during his stops in Cleveland and Foxborough, spoke highly of Gordon.

‘‘He’s been great since he’s gotten here,’’ Wilson said. ‘‘He’s been studying like crazy. He sits up [front] and takes tons of notes. He’s highlighting like crazy. He’s in his playbook non-stop. He’s prepared. He’ll be prepared and ready to roll. He’s a true pro.’’

Carroll didn’t fully commit to Gordon playing, but said there’s ‘‘a good chance’’ it happens.

Advertisement

Hunt back on the field

Kareem Hunt, released last Nov. 30 by Kansas City, had 30 yards rushing and 44 yards receiving as Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak with a 19-16 win over Buffalo. It was the 24-year-old running back’s first action after completing an eight-game NFL suspension for two violent acts, including shoving and kicking a woman while he played for the Chiefs.

‘‘There are not enough words to tell how I felt being back out there,’’ said Hunt, a Cleveland native the team signed in February. ‘‘I was thankful, sad. A couple times, I thought I was going to shed a tear. It’s really good to be back home.’’

Pocket full of quarters

With Brian Hoyer making his first NFL start in more than two years, the Indianapolis Colts became the 16th club of the NFL’s 32 to use multiple starting QBs this season.

Hoyer stepped in for Jacoby Brissett, out with an injured left knee, and was a mess in a 16-12 home loss to former backup Ryan Fitzpatrick and Miami. Hoyer threw three interceptions and completed just 18 of 39 passes (46.2 percent).

Earlier Sunday, the Bengals went with Ryan Finley in place of the benched Andy Dalton, while the Lions used Jeff Driskel instead of Matthew Stafford, who was sidelined by hip and back issues, stopping his streak of 139 consecutive starts.

Like the Colts, the Bengals and Lions lost.

More history for Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri made both his field goal attempts against Miami, tying him with Hall of Famer Morten Andersen on an NFL record 709 career regular-season attempts. Vinatieri has made a record 596, 31 more than Andersen.

Advertisement

Still, the 46-year-old’s rough season continued, his sixth extra-point miss of the season early in the fourth quarter leaving the Colts down, 16-12, when Hoyer got the ball back with 3:31 to play. Needing a touchdown to win versus a field goal to tie, Indianapolis got to the Dolphins’ 16-yard line, but failed to convert a 4th-and-10 and lost.

Vinatieri has missed five field goals in addition to the six extra points, the latter more than the five he missed in the prior three years combined.

Snapped

■ Kansas City right tackle Mitchell Schwartz hurt a knee with 2:46 left in the first half, ending a streak of 7,894 consecutive snaps played that had been the NFL’s longest active run.

‘‘It was 7½ years running. It’s a pretty cool thing,’’ said Schwartz, who was back on the field in the third quarter. ‘‘Now I’m just normal like everybody else. It is what it is.’’

■ Running back LeSean McCoy was inactive for Kansas City in its loss at Tennessee. The NFL Network reported McCoy was being rested to keep the 31-year-old “fresh down the stretch.”

■ Giants left tackle Nate Solder and cornerback Janoris Jenkins were both ruled out of their game against the Jets following concussions.

■ Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan ran off the field with his arm dangling by his side after he got hurt while trying to sack Detroit’s Jeff Driskel in the first quarter. It was announced as an elbow injury for the 29-year-old, who began the day with a team-high 67 tackles.