“I’m not going to lie to you, when we came on to the field, we felt disrespected,” Adams said. “We got booed in our own home stadium by the Oakland fans. We came back into this locker room and it was a hell of a talk.”

Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading the Jets past the resurgent Raiders, 34-3, for their first three-game winning streak in over two years.

Jamal Adams and the New York Jets heard all the traveling, rowdy Raiders fans during pregame warmups, booing them and acting as if they were in Oakland. They were silenced quickly.

Advertisement

Adams wouldn’t divulge what was said, but the playmaking safety acknowledged he “sparked it off.”

Whatever was said, it worked.

Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD and the rest of the defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Raiders (6-5) came into a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak with an eye on a possible AFC West first-place showdown at Kansas City next week. Instead, they got outplayed by a suddenly resurgent Jets (4-7) team that pulled away in the second half.

“We got our butts kicked,” Carr said. “There’s no other way around that. They got after us from start to finish. Hopefully, it’s an eye opener.”

Darnold was 20 of 29 for 315 yards — the fourth 300-yard game of his career — with TDs to Robby Anderson and Ryan Griffin in another efficient outing that helped New York to its first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of the 2017 season. The Jets didn’t punt until the 2-minute mark of the third quarter.

Coach Adam Gase took Darnold out in the closing minutes and had backup David Fales finish.

Advertisement

And all those boisterous Raiders fans? Most were gone by then.

“I don’t want to sound very arrogant or too cocky, but I think they came in a little too happy,” Adams said of Raiders fans. “I think they thought it was going to be an easy game.”

The Jets’ No. 1-ranked run defense then came up big on Oakland’s first possession of the second half, stuffing Alec Ingold for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Raiders 39. Rookie Josh Jacobs, fourth in the NFL in rushing after topping 100 yards in four of the last six games, was held to 34 on 10 carries.

Bills 20, Broncos 3 — Josh Allen threw two touchdowns and Shaq Lawson had two of Buffalo’s four sacks in Orchard Park, N.Y., the Bills (8-3) holding Denver to just 134 yards in their last game before a four-game stretch at Dallas, home to Baltimore, then at both Pittsburgh and Foxborough. John Brown made a diving 34-yard touchdown catch, and Cole Beasley scored on an 18-yard reception. Allen finished 15 of 25 for 185 yards, throwing his first interception in 172 attempts. Brandon Allen went 10 of 25 for 82 yards passing with an interception for the Broncos (3-8), throwing for just 4 yards in the second half. He’s 1-2 since Joe Flacco sustained a season-ending neck injury; rookie second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who hurt his thumb in August, must be activated by Dec. 3 or remain on IR the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Steelers 16, Bengals 10 — Devlin “Duck” Hodges took over for struggling Mason Rudolph and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to James Washington in the third quarter, turning the game for depleted Pittsburgh (6-5) in Cincinnati, which led at halftime for just the third time in its 0-11 start. Without both receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and running back James Conner (shoulder) out, Rudolph was just 8 for 16 for 85 yards and an interception before Mike Tomlin pulled him. Rookie Benny Snell Jr. returned from a knee injury and ran for 98 yards, and the defense did the rest. Devin Bush stripped the Bengals’ Tyler Boyd at the Steelers 8-yard line in the fourth quarter, and Bud Depree forced and recovered a Ryan Finley fumble to close it out.

Browns 41, Dolphins 24 — Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes against the team that traded him in 2018, finishing with 10 catches for 148 yards as Cleveland (5-6) won its third straight despite the start of defensive end Myles Garrett’s season-ending suspension. Baker Mayfield had 327 yards passing and hit a TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr. as Miami (2-9) couldn’t muster much opposition, missing three starters in its secondary. The Dolphins were called for three first-half pass interference penalties as the hosts built a 28-0 lead. Ryan Fitzpatrick finished 21 of 39 yards with two touchdown passes, but was picked off twice by Joe Schobert on Fitzpatrick’s 37th birthday.

Advertisement

Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22 — Defensive lineman Vita Vea, all 347 pounds of him, turned receiver to haul in a 1-yard touchdown just before halftime, one of three scoring throws by Jameis Winston as Tampa Bay (4-7) escaped last place in the NFC South with just its second victory in seven games. Winston did throw two more interceptions, giving him an NFL-worst 20, but posted his sixth straight 300-yard passing game. Atlanta (3-8) fell to 1-4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Devin White had two of Tampa’s six sacks against Matt Ryan. The Falcons host first-place New Orleans on Thursday night, the team that began their modest two-game win streak on Nov. 10.

Bears 19, Giants 14 — Khalil Mack set up a touchdown with a strip-sack of Daniel Jones, Allen Robinson had a season-high 131 yards receiving, and host Chicago (5-6) bounced back from a disappointing national-TV loss to the Rams to assure the Giants (2-9) their third losing season in a row. Mack, the three-time All-Pro, broke through in the third quarter for just his second sack in seven games. Chicago’s Nick Williams recovered at the 3; quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ran it in three plays later for a 19-7 lead. Trubisky threw for a season-high 278 yards, including a touchdown to Robinson, and two interceptions after missing the final drive the previous week because of a right hip pointer.

Redskins 19, Lions 16 — In Landover, Md., Quinton Dunbar intercepted Jeff Driskel in the final minute, Dustin Hopkins hit the go-ahead field goal from 39 yards out with 16 seconds left, and Washington (2-9) snapped its four-game losing streak. Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins picked up his first NFL win, driving the hosts 33 yards in 32 seconds. He finished just 13 of 29 for 156 yards and an interception, but made a couple fewer mistakes than Driskel, who was picked off three times and is 0-3 in relief of the injured Matthew Stafford. The teams combined for six turnovers, including Detroit (3-7-1) turning it over on consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter.