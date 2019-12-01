Devlin “Duck” Hodges threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second career start. Rookie Benny Snell ran for 63 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and the banged-up Steelers exacted revenge for their whipping at the hands of the Browns two weeks ago, winning for the 16th straight time head-to-head in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns kept things civil in their highly anticipated rematch, which ended the way they always seem to end at Heinz Field: The Steelers walking off in triumph, 20-13, leaving the Browns to ponder how another one got away.

The Steelers (7-5) boosted their postseason chances by rallying from 10 points down thanks in large part to Hodges, a rookie undrafted free agent who happens to be a champion duck caller in his down time. He was aided by the emergence of wide receiver James Washington, who caught four passes for 111 yards and a juggling 30-yard score late in the first half.

The Browns (5-7) saw their three-game winning streak come to a crashing halt when they failed to handle a Pittsburgh offense riddled with injuries and inexperience at the skill positions. Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 32 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception; he played the entire second half with his right hand in a protective glove after smacking it against the face mask of Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree.

Nick Chubb ran for 58 yards and Kareem Hunt added 65 total yards and a touchdown reception. But Cleveland, which led, 10-0, midway through the second quarter, failed to pull even with the Steelers in the standings and sweep the season series from its rival for the first time in 31 years.

Titans 31, Colts 17 — Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:02 left to play, helping Tennessee (7-5) leapfrog beat host Indianapolis (6-6) for only the third time in 17 meetings. Adam Vinatieri had two kicks blocked and missed a third, but those weren’t the Colts’ only problem. Jacoby Brissett was picked off twice, with the first resulting in a 31-yard field goal that tied the score at 17 late in the third quarter and the second resulting in Ryan Tannehill’s 40-yard TD pass to Kalif Raymond with 3:02 left that sealed the victory. He’s now 5-1 as starter. Derrick Henry carried 26 times for 149 yards and one touchdown, becoming the first runner to top the 100-yard mark against Indy in 30 games.

Chiefs 40, Raiders 9 — Patrick Mahomes threw and ran for touchdowns, Juan Thornhill returned a pick 46 yards for another score, and Kansas City (8-4) seized control of the AFC West leading into its AFC Championship rematch with the Patriots next week. With frosty winds whipping at 40 mph, LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson also had TD runs for the Chiefs. Derek Carr dropped to 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium, throwing for 222 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Raiders (6-6) failed to score twice in the red zone, were penalized 12 times, and seemingly quit when Kansas City put together a 9½-minute drive almost entirely on the ground in the fourth quarter. Josh Jacobs was Oakland's lone bright spot, running for 104 yards.

Dolphins 37, Eagles 31 — DeVante Parker made two acrobatic touchdown receptions, and kicker Jason Sanders reeled in a circus-like scoring catch from punter Matt Haack to give host Miami (3-9) three wins in five games and cost Philadelphia (5-7) a chance to pull into a tie with Dallas atop the NFC East. Miami scored three touchdowns in less than 13 minutes to overcome a 28-14 deficit, after twice earlier opting not to kick on fourth down and instead throwing for touchdowns. The second such gamble was when Haack, the holder on field goals, took a shotgun snap and threw a 1-yard pass to Sanders. Carson Wentz threw for three touchdowns, but the Eagles were kept out of the end zone the final 26 minutes and lost a third straight.

Bengals 22, Jets 6 — Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown in the return from his three-week exile, and Cincinnati (1-11) not only treated the smallest crowd in Paul Brown Stadium history — an announced 39,804, some 26,000 below capacity — to the end of its 13-game losing streak, but made the Jets (4-8) the first team in NFL history to lose to two teams who were 0-7 or worse. (New York lost at 0-7 Miami on Nov. 3; the Jets host the Dolphins next week.) New York had scored 34 points in winning each of its last three, but failed to reach the red zone once Sunday and committed 10 penalties. Sam Darnold was 28 of 48 for 239 yards with four sacks.

Packers 31, Giants 13 — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in a light New Jersey snow, and Green Bay (9-3) rebounded from its dud in San Francisco, sending the Giants (2-10) to their eighth straight loss, the team’s worst skid since 2004. Rodgers hit Davante Adams on touchdown passes of 8 and 17 yards, found a wide-open Allen Lazard for 37 yards, and capped it with a 1-yarder to Marcedes Lewis. The Packers also intercepted Giants rookie Daniel Jones three times, with the picks setting up 10 points. Jones — 20 of 37 for 240 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard — had New York within 17-13 after three quarters, but Rodgers responded with a 14-play, 75-yard march to seal it.

Rams 34, Cardinals 7 — Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Woods had 172 yards receiving, and Los Angeles (7-5) stayed in the hunt for a playoff berth in Glendale, Ariz. Goff, who had no touchdowns passes and five interceptions his previous three games, methodically picked apart the NFL's worst against the pass coming into the game. Woods finished with a game-high 13 catches, while Tyler Higbee caught seven balls for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals (3-8-1) had just 81 total yards after three quarters as Kyler Murray, on the injury report with a hamstring issue, had arguably the worst game of his professional career, completing 19 of 34 passes for 163 yards and a third-quarter pick-6.

Broncos 23, Chargers 20 — Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal as time expired, set up by a 37-yard interference call on cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., capped a furious final 14 seconds that left host Denver (4-8) a winner in rookie Drew Lock’s debut. After Los Angeles (4-8) tied the game at 20 on Michael Badgley’s 46-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining, Denver started at its 28. Lock, who finished 18 for 28 for 134 yards, threw deep down the right sideline to Courtland Sutton, who caught his two first-quarter touchdown passes. Sutton collided with Hayward, who was ruled to have impeded his path to the ball. All eight Chargers losses have been by no more than seven points, with this their fourth by three points or fewer.

Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11 — Nick Foles ended his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay (5-7) turned into touchdowns, and Jacksonville (4-8) flopped in its first home game in more than a month, losing a fourth straight by at least 17 points. Foles, the Super Bowl MVP who signed a four-year contract in free agency, was benched for rookie sensation Gardner Minshew at halftime and hasn’t looked comfortable in any of the three games since he returned from a broken collarbone. Minshew had a chance to make it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter, but his hot pass slipped through Dede Westbrook’s hands for Jacksonville’s fourth turnover of the day. Jameis Winston, meanwhile, didn’t throw an interception for the first time in a month.

Redskins 29, Panthers 21 — Derrius Guice ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Charlotte, N.C., and Washington (3-9) made a late goal-line stand to secure its second straight victory. Adrian Peterson added 99 yards, leading an attack that gained 248 yards on the ground and won despite spotting Carolina (5-7), which lost its fourth straight, a 14-0 lead. Kyle Allen opened the game 8 of 8 passing for 106 yards and two scores, but Washington forced eight punts and an interception until Allen broke the string when he scrambled for a 17-yard touchdown with 1:51 left. Down eight, he got the Panthers to the Washington 1 after an onside kick, but the Redskins held. Christian McCaffrey, the NFL’s leader in yards from scrimmage, had just 102 total yards, 53 below his season average.