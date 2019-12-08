Lock, who made his NFL debut in a win over the Chargers last week, threw for 235 yards with three TDs in the first half. It was the most yards passing in a first half by the Broncos since Peyton Manning had 282 in Week 5 of 2014.

Rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, and Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team as the Denver Broncos built a huge first-half lead and coasted, 38-24, over the host Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson’s Sunday against Justin Hollins (52) and Denver went a little differently than his statement game against the Patriots last week. He barely completed 50 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions as the Broncos pulled the upset.

The Broncos (5-8) scored on their first five possessions to build 38-3 lead early in the third quarter. They scored more than 24 points for the first time since Oct. 19, 2018.

Houston’s hold on the AFC South took a hit as the Texans (8-5), flying high after finally beating the Patriots last Sunday night, came out flat and fell to one-half game ahead of the Titans (7-5), who play in Oakland later Sunday.

Deshaun Watson threw for 292 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions after throwing three touchdown passes and grabbing his first career TD reception in a stellar national-TV performance. This week, DeAndre Hopkins made it 38-10 on a 43-yard reception to end Houston’s first drive of the second half.

Tashaun Gipson intercepted Lock near the goal line on Denver’s next drive and returned it 26 yards. The Texans made it 38-17 early in the fourth quarter when Watson leaped into the end zone at the end of a 6-yard scramble.

Houston got a stop and Watson converted a fourth-and-19 with a pass to Hopkins on the next drive before his pass on fourth-and-3 was tipped three times and intercepted by Jackson to end any hope of a comeback. (He added another touchdown run with 32 seconds left.)

Buccaneers 38, Colts 35 — Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns despite missing a series with a sore right hand, helping Tampa Bay (6-7) rally from 14 down — and three more interceptions, giving him an NFL-worst 23 — to beat Indianapolis (6-7), which has dropped five of six following a 5-2 start. Winston put the Bucs ahead for good with his last, a 12-yarder to Breshad Perriman with 3:51 remaining. Jacoby Brissett completed 19 of 36 passes for 251 yards, two TDs and no interceptions for Indianapolis, but fill-in kicker Chase McLaughlin bounced a potential 47-yarder that would have given the Colts a 38-31 lead off the right upright midway through the fourth quarter. (He did make two other field goals, including a 50-yarder.)

Browns 27, Bengals 19 — Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards, 99 after halftime, and Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt had rushing touchdowns as Cleveland (6-7) overcame another sluggish start to keep its faint playoff hopes alive. Denzel Ward returned an interception 61 yards for a score, and the Browns caught a break when Baker Mayfield’s third interception, which would have given Cincinnati (1-12) the ball deep in Cleveland territory down, 24-16, midway through the fourth quarter, was reversed with a rare interference call. Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon did rush for a career-high 146 yards and scored a TD; Cleveland, meanwhile, rushed Chubb only three times in the first half against the league’s worst run defense, which hosts the Patriots next Sunday.

Jets 22, Dolphins 21 — Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to save New York (5-8) from a season sweep by lowly Miami (3-10), whose points came on a franchise-record seven field goals by Jason Sanders, including a 37-yarder that gave the visitors the lead with 1:33 left. Sam Darnold, who injured his right hand at the beginning of the fourth quarter, was off on a few of his late passes but finished 20 of 36 for 270 yards, an interception, and touchdowns to Demaryius Thomas and Robby Anderson. He got the winning drive going with a short pass turned 37-yard gain by Vyncint Smith, then got a pass interference call on Smith via video review to help set up Ficken. Bilal Powell, starting in place of the ill Le’Veon Bell, had 74 yards on 19 carries.

Vikings 20, Lions 7 — Danielle Hunter had three of his team’s five sacks in Minneapolis, a defensive resurgence helping Minnesota (9-4) stick Detroit (3-9-1) with its sixth straight loss. Kirk Cousins passed for 242 yards and a touchdown in an efficient if unspectacular performance, and Dalvin Cook had 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score on 20 touches over three quarters, as the Vikings — again without wideout Adam Thielen due to hamstring troubles — took it easy on their star tailback after an injury to his collarbone area forced him out of their loss in Seattle last Monday. David Blough went 24 for 40 for 205 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the second half, Detroit only breaking the shutout with Kenny Golladay’s 10-yard TD with 2:09 left.

Packers 20, Redskins 15 — Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards, and Green Bay (10-3) did just enough to win at Lambeau Field. Jones had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and hauled in six catches for 58 yards. With fewer than 3 minutes left in the game, the third-year running back had more total yards (192) than the Redskins (187). Rookie Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Washington (3-10), which was officially eliminated from playoff contention. He was sacked four times, and the Redskins opened with three straight 3-and-outs.

Falcons 40, Panthers 20 — Matt Ryan threw a career-best 93-yard touchdown pass on the day he became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 yards, and Atlanta (4-9) both swept the season series and eliminated Carolina (5-8) from playoff contention five days after the Panthers fired longtime coach Ron Rivera. Throwing from his own end zone, Ryan sealed the visitors’ fifth straight loss by connecting with undrafted rookie Olamide Zaccheaus, whose first NFL catch became the longest play in the league this year. Carolina had four turnovers, with Kyle Allen picked off twice and losing a fumble, while Ryan’s 313 yards lifted him to 50,279 in his career. John Elway is ninth with 51,475 yards.