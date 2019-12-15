This game was all about the 38-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract. He got a standing ovation from fans before the opening offensive series and another one when coach Pat Shurmur pulled him with less than two minutes to go to put in backup Alex Tanney with the outcome set.

If this was Eli Manning’s final start at home in a career that saw the New York Giants win two Super Bowls, it was one that sent chills down the spine, and a choked-back tear for the face of the franchise for the past 16 years.

Manning was hugged by teammates, serenaded with chants of ‘‘Eli Manning’’ by fans, and met by his family entering the tunnel for more hugs and pictures walking off the field. He picked up his children and hugged them.

“Obviously, the support of the fans and their ovation and their chanting my name from the first half until the end, I appreciate that,’’ Manning said. “I appreciate that always and my teammates coming up to me. It was a special day, a special win, one I’ll remember.”

Manning lost his starting job to Daniel Jones three games into the season and got it back last Monday because the rookie sprained his right ankle. Manning is not sure what will happen next. He would like to start the final two games, but Jones is Shurmur’s starter and he will play when ready.

Saquon Barkley ran for 112 yards and scored two walk-in touchdowns and New York’s much-maligned defense added a safety as the Giants (3-11) handed the Dolphins (3-11) their second loss in as many weeks at MetLife Stadium.

Manning threw a 51-yard scoring pass to Golden Tate in the second quarter and a go-ahead 5-yarder to Darius Slayton on the opening series of the second half. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft also threw three interceptions, two of which set up field goals by Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders.

Tate said Manning refused to take the spotlight after the game, turning the focus away from himself to the importance of winning.

“He has been doing it for a long, long, long time and knows how to keep his emotions in check,’’ Tate said. “That doesn’t surprise me. He went back in and got that standing ovation he got, I think we all got choked up. I would not be surprised if you guys got choked up. What he has achieved and done for this organization is special and will go in the history book for the rest of time.’’

Manning refused to say whether he shed a tear.

“You know, maybe, maybe,’’ said Manning, who finished 20 of 28 for 283 yards.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose game slipped after taking a big hit on a third-quarter scramble, threw two touchdowns to DaVante Parker, the second one with the game out of reach.

Buck Allen added a late 1-yard TD run in the Giants’ biggest offensive output of the season.

Manning stole the show in the second half, leading the Giants to three touchdowns on their first five possessions. His pass to Slayton wiped out a 10-7 deficit and Barkley, who had not run for 100 yards in the previous seven games, added TD runs of 1 and 10 yards.

Chiefs 23, Broncos 3 — Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns in snowy Kansas City, and the AFC West champion Chiefs (10-4) beat Denver (5-9) for the ninth straight time. Tyreek Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and both scores, and Travis Kelce hauled in 11 catches for 142 yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He had more yards receiving at the start of the fourth quarter than Denver’s 139 of total offense. Former Missouri standout Drew Lock, who grew up in the Kansas City suburbs, was 18 of 40 for 208 yards and an egregious interception in the end zone. His defense didn’t force a Chiefs punt until there was about six minutes left in the third quarter.

Packers 21, Bears 13 — Aaron Jones ran for two scores, Davante Adams caught another, and Green Bay (11-3) won the 200th edition of the NFL’s oldest rivalry, completing a sweep of Chicago (7-7) for the seventh time in 11 seasons. Rodgers completed just 16 of 33 passes for a pedestrian 203 yards on a Green Bay day with a wind chill of 0, but did enough to end the visiting Bears’ three-game win streak. The hosts put the game away with two long touchdown drives to open the third quarter, ending with Jones’ 13th and 14th touchdown runs of the season. Mitchell Trubisky finished 28 of 53 for 321 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Seahawks 30, Panthers 24 — Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores, and Seattle (11-3) made it 7-1 away from home with a win in Carolina (5-9). Seattle scored on its first three possessions as Wilson completed 8 of 10 passes for 175 yards, with 19-yard touchdowns to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Chris Carson added a 16-yard TD run as the Seahawks built a 20-7 lead at halftime. Down 30-10 with 7:28 left, Christian McCaffrey scored on a 15-yard run — his NFL-leading 18th — and Kyle Allen found Curtis Samuel for a 5-yard score to make it a one-possession game with 3:19 left, but the visitors held on for the 100th regular-season win in Pete Carroll’s 10 seasons as Seahawks coach.

Buccaneers 38, Lions 17 — Jameis Winston, playing with a small fracture in his right thumb and without standout receiver Mike Evans, became the first player in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in consecutive games, leading surging Tampa Bay (7-7) and increasing the scrutiny on embattled Detroit coach Matt Patricia, whose Lions (3-10-1) have dropped 10 of 11. Winston threw three touchdowns in the first half — four overall — and for a career-high 458 yards. The hosts trailed, 21-0, midway through the second quarter, but closed to 24-17 when Wes Hills, signed Saturday, ran for a second TD on the first play of the fourth. Tampa’s Sean Murphy-Bunting returned a David Blough interception 70 yards for a score, however, ending the comeback.

Eagles 37, Redskins 27 — In a road game that felt like home given all the green-clad fans, Carson Wentz led a 75-yard, go-ahead scoring drive and threw his third touchdown pass of the day with 26 seconds left to get Philadelphia (7-7) by Washington (3-11) and keep next week’s home showdown with Dallas in line to decide the NFC East. Wentz threw TD passes to running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz, and receiver Greg Ward, and was 30 of 43 for 266 yards. Sanders rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 50 yards against the Redskins, who erased four deficits thanks largely to rookie Dwayne Haskins, who finished 19 for 28 for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the best game of his young career.