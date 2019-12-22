Kansas City (11-4) earned its fifth straight win, and forced the Patriots (12-3) to beat Miami next Sunday to ensure New England the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs, who host the sub-.500 Chargers on Sunday, hold the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head win at Gillette Stadium two weeks ago.

Mahomes, playing his 30th game, became the fastest player to reach the 9,000-yard passing mark. The 2018 MVP was 23 of 33 for 251 yards, giving him 9,238 in three seasons since the Chiefs drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in 2017. Hall of Famer Kurt Warner did it in 32 games.

Mahomes also has 75 touchdown passes, making him the fastest player to hit that mark.

Travis Kelce, already the first tight end with four straight 1,000-yard seasons, became the first to reach 1,200 yards in back-to-back years. He caught eight passes for 74 yards, giving him 1,205 this year. That included a 6-yard touchdown near the end of the first half.

The Chiefs led 17-0 at halftime after scoring on all three possessions — Harrison Butker kicked a career-best 56-yard field goal that was was the fourth longest in franchise history — and racking up more than twice as many yards as the Bears (7-8), who are in danger of finishing with a losing record in a season that began with Super Bowl hopes.

Mitchell Trubisky completed 18 of 34 passes for 157 yards.

Jets 16, Steelers 10 — Le’Veon Bell helped deal his former team’s playoff hopes a big blow, New York (6-9) costing visiting Pittsburgh (8-7) control of its playoff destiny. Now, they’ll not only need to win at top-seeded Baltimore next Sunday, but a Tennessee loss in Houston to grab the final AFC wild card. Bell ran for 72 yards on 25 carries against the team with which he spent his first six NFL seasons. That team also lost running back James Conner, center Maurkice Pouncey, and quarterback Mason Rudolph to injuries, the last after he’d come in to relieve Devlin Hodges following two interceptions.

Saints 38, Titans 28 — Drew Brees threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, and Alvin Kamara ran for two TDs as New Orleans (12-3) kept its shot at the NFC’s No. 1 seed alive by rallying from 14 down at Tennessee (8-7). Michael Thomas finished with 12 receptions for 136 yards, his 145 catches breaking Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison’s record 143 in 2002. Thomas’s last, a 2-yard TD with 2:10 left, locked up the win. Even without Derrick Henry, the NFL’s second-leading rusher, Tennessee led, 14-0, in the first quarter, only to allow 24 straight Saints points. Ryan Tannehill (272 yards) threw two TD passes to Tajae Sharpe, the last with 7:27 left to make it 31-28, but Tennessee’s Kalif Raymond was stripped on the first play of their next possession.

Cardinals 27, Seahawks 13 — Kenyan Drake rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and visiting Arizona (5-9-1) dealt a critical blow to No. 1 seed hopes for Seattle (11-4), though the Seahawks can still claim the NFC West by beating San Francisco next Sunday night. Already without left tackle Duane Brown, safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle lost both starting running back Chris Carson (hip) and backup C.J. Prosise (broken arm) in defeat. Arizona sacked Russell Wilson five times — four by Chandler Jones, who has 19 on the season, and who also forced a key fumble early in the second half — and won despite Kyler Murray departing in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (ot) — A laugher before perhaps only 35,000 became a thriller when host Miami (4-11) gave up 16 points in the final 29 seconds of regulation, but Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to clinch next year’s No. 1 draft pick for Cincinnati (1-14). Andy Dalton threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the final 6 minutes, 11 seconds of regulation as the Bengals rallied from a 35-12 deficit with drives of 72, 63, and 54 yards. Tyler Eifert capped the last with a 25-yard TD catch despite an eight-man Miami secondary, and Dalton forced overtime with a 2-point scramble. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four scores, including one to rookie defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Giants 41, Redskins 35 (ot) — Daniel Jones put together the best performance of his rookie season fresh off missing two games with a sprained right ankle, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdowns as New York (4-11) won in overtime, host Washington (3-12) moving to No. 2 in the draft order behind Cincinnati. Jones was 28 of 42, with two TDs to Kaden Smith, including the game-winner. Saquon Barkley was responsible for 279 total yards: 189 rushing and 90 receiving, and a score each way. Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 12 of 15 for 133 yards and two TD passes before injuring his left ankle on the first play of the second half; Case Keenum was 16 of 22 for 158 yards in relief, rushing for the tying score with 29 seconds left in the fourth.

Raiders 24, Chargers 17 — Derek Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown as Oakland (7-8) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, winning the final game in Carson, Calif., for Los Angeles (5-10). Carr completed 26 of 30 passes and also ran for a score, and the Raiders took control with touchdowns late in the first half and on the opening drive of the second half. Hunter Renfrow had seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, his first 100-yard receiving game, and DeAndre Washington added 85 yards rushing on 23 carries and a TD. Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns for the Chargers, who have dropped five of their last six, and Philip Rivers was 27 of 39 for 279 yards in what could be the final home game for the impending free agent.

Colts 38, Panthers 6 — Nyheim Hines became the first NFL player in seven years to score on two punt returns in the same game, set up a 1-yard Jacoby Brissett TD plunge with another long return, and Indianapolis (7-8) dealt visiting Carolina (5-10) its seventh straight loss. Hines had 195 yards on three returns, the highest total by any player in the league since 2007. Marlon Mack rushed 16 times for 95 yards and one score to top the 1,000-yard mark for the first time; Brissett threw for just 119 yards. Carolina rookie Will Grier threw three interceptions in his starting debut, and was sacked five times. Christian McCaffrey caught 15 balls for 119 yards, leaving him 67 shy of becoming the third player with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

Falcons 24, Jaguars 12 — Devonta Freeman scored two touchdowns for Atlanta (6-9) before Jacksonville (5-10) took a snap, thanks to a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards, with Julio Jones reeling in a season high 166 of those on 10 catches before thousands of empty seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The hosts outgained the Jaguars, 518-288, as Jacksonville came out flat in its first game since the firing of top executive Tom Coughlin on Wednesday. Gardner Minshew was 13 of 31 for 181 yards, the Jaguars only reaching the Atlanta red zone on their final three possessions. Meanwhile, Ryan reached 4,000 yards passing for the ninth straight season, the second-longest current streak behind Drew Brees’s 12.

Broncos 27, Lions 17 — Drew Lock threw a shovel pass to DaeSean Hamilton to put Denver (6-9) ahead for good two minutes into the fourth quarter, Phillip Lindsay (109 yards rushing) sealed the game with a late TD scamper, and the hosts extended the Detroit (3-11-1) losing streak to eight on a balmy 67-degree day in Colorado. Lock finished 25 of 33 for 192 yards, improving to 3-1 as the Broncos starter. The Lions got a punt return for a score from Jamal Agnew and sporadic play from rookie David Blough, who was under constant pressure and sacked four times. After taking a 17-13 lead in the third quarter on Kenny Golladay’s 3-yard catch, Detroit mustered just a lone first down on each of its final three drives.