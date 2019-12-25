The 16-year pro had right elbow surgery in September after injuring his arm against Seattle in Week 2, ESPN reporting earlier this week that Roethlisberger needed to have three tendons reattached and has not yet been cleared to throw.

“Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again,” Roethlisberger wrote , after tweeting a picture of he and his family in matching pajamas, “I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tweeted on Christmas morning that he remains committed to getting back on the field in 2020, following his 2019 season lasting just a game and a half.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh has used both Mason Rudolph and Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges in place of Roethlisberger, who’ll turn 38 in March. They were in playoff position and in control of their destiny until losing on Sunday at the Jets, falling to 8-7, after starting Hodges, pulling him for Rudolph following two early interceptions, then going back to Hodges when Rudolph hurt his shoulder in the third quarter.

The Steelers put Rudolph, who played in 10 games and started eight, on injured reserve Tuesday, leaving Hodges — who threw six interceptions in losing his last two starts — and Paxton Lynch as the team’s quarterbacks for its critical game Sunday at AFC top-seed Baltimore. The Ravens are Pittsburgh’s rival, but have little to play for, and plan to start Robert Griffin III at quarterback instead of MVP favorite Lamar Jackson.

“I’m not going to make the game about me,” said Griffin, who played in three games at Baltimore’s backup last season, but hasn’t started in the NFL since 2016. “I’m not really focusing on this being a stepping-stone game. It’s not really about that. It’s about going out and trying to win.’’

Advertisement

Pittsburgh can secure the final AFC playoff spot in multiple scenarios even if they lose, but their most direct route is a victory, plus fellow 8-7 squad Tenneesee losing at AFC South champ Houston.

Running back James Conner, who hurt his thigh in the first half against the Jets, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Prescott still hurting

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott did not participate in Cowboys practice on Wednesday, still limited by the right shoulder injury that affected him in Sunday’s loss at Philadelphia.

“Last week we took it day by day, and this week we’ll do the same thing,” coach Jason Garrett told reporters.

Prescott hurt his shoulder in a dominant victory over the Rams in Week 15, then was limited Wednesday–Friday last week before going 25 of 44 for 265 yards against the Eagles, Dallas (8-7) squandering a chance to clinch the NFC East title. Now, Dallas must beat visiting Washington and hope the 4-11 Giants top Philadelphia to keep from missing the playoffs for the third time in five years.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tackle Tyron Smith, and linebacker Sean Lee were also listed as non-participants in the Cowboys’ Christmas practice. All teams were required to file an injury report on Wednesday, though most were just estimates, teams opting not to practice on the holiday.

Holiday leftovers

Kansas City put running back Spencer Ware on injured reserve due to the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday’s victory in Chicago. He’d only rejoined the team at the beginning of December, following the Chiefs losing Darrel Williams to IR with a hamstring injury . . . Philadelphia estimated Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz would not have participated in practice had they held one, due to fracturing a rib against the Cowboys. NFL Network reported Ertz, clear tops on the Eagles with 88 receptions and 916 receiving yards, is hopeful to play Sunday, but that wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) will both likely be out . . . Running backs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) were both limited participants in Minnesota’s walkthrough practice.