It’s safe to say Lamar Jackson is the fantasy MVP, given not only his production (virtually first in all points rankings) but also his draft status. On average, Jackson was the 14th quarterback selected across all fantasy leagues. That put him behind Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield, among others. If you stumbled upon Jackson in a middle round, it changed your season dramatically.

Regardless of your scenario, it’s a good opportunity to take stock of what the wild 2019 fantasy season brought us.

Running backs, normally the most coveted position, had mixed success. Consensus No. 1 fantasy pick Saquon Barkley of the Giants, as well as Alvin Kamara of the Saints (another top pick), had inconsistent seasons.

Because of a variety of factors — including a midseason injury, in Barkley’s case — neither performed up to their usual standards until last week. So, if you still made it to your championship matchup, your patience was rewarded.

One running back who did live up to his preseason billing (and probably exceeded it) was Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers. If you played in a points-per-reception league, McCaffrey was especially dominant, tallying five games with more than 10 catches (109 total).

The most striking development was probably the early performance from the Patriots’ defense. New England has averaged 15.6 fantasy points per game, including a scorching start in which Bill Belichick’s defense topped 20 points in five of its first eight games. Defenses usually don’t rank among the best contributors in the league, but the Patriots proved the exception.

If you’re still fighting for a championship in fantasy this week, here are a few things to keep in mind:

First, just know that Week 17 inevitably brings a couple of difficult choices for fantasy players. Several stars could be given the week off as their teams prepare for the playoffs. Jackson, for example, already has been ruled out.

Monitor each team’s status so you aren’t caught without a replacement if need be.

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback — Whether he’s a free agent in your league or just a question mark for your lineup, the continued surge by the Titans’ quarterback through the second half of the season should continue on Sunday.

Not only is a playoff berth on the line for Tennessee, but Tannehill is going up against a Texans unit that has been the worst in the league in red-zone defense. Running back Derrick Henry should return for the Titans, but that by no means negates the value of the quarterback position.

Joe Mixon, running back — Although it’s extremely unlikely that Mixon will be available in your league, you would be forgiven for questioning the decision to start him. A week ago, Mixon totaled just 50 yards on the ground (averaging less than 2.5 yards per carry) against what appeared to be an easier matchup with the Dolphins.

Yet Mixon will face the Browns this week, a defense he cut up earlier in December for a season-high 146 yards rushing. Though he’s been disappointing at times in 2019, Mixon should be a solid start.

Breshad Perriman, wide receiver — Once again, the former first-round pick should be an excellent candidate to draw a majority of the targets from one of the NFL’s most prolific passers. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will be out, meaning Perriman will be Jameis Winston’s primary target at receiver.

In the last four weeks, the Buccaneers wideout has totaled at least 70 yards receiving, with back-to-back games of more than 100 yards in Weeks 15 and 16. If by some chance he’s still available in your league, add him immediately.

Dallas Goedert, tight end — Normally a backup behind Zach Ertz, Goedert is generally involved in the Eagles’ offense. This week, however, he could be a prime contributor if Ertz is limited or ruled out because of a rib injury.

Goedert is facing a Giants defense this week that has struggled all around in 2019. The game has the potential to be high scoring, meaning the Philadelphia tight end could be in for a big day.