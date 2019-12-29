The Packers (13-3) fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. They didn’t lead until Crosby made his second game-winning kick against Detroit this season.

Green Bay won despite Aaron Rodgers struggling to make accurate throws for much of the afternoon. Rodgers was 27 of 55 for 323 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He made a short pass under pressure to Aaron Jones, who turned the clutch throw into a 31-yard reception to set up Crosby’s kick.

Advertisement

Jones ran for 100 yards on 25 carries and had 43 yards receiving. Davante Adams had seven receptions for 93 yards and a score.

David Blough was 12 of 29 for 122 yards — and a 19-yard touchdown reception midway through the first quarter — filling in again for Matthew Stafford, who had a season-ending back injury.

Saints 42, Panthers 10 — Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Alvin Kamara ran for two scores, and New Orleans (13-3) thrashed Carolina (5-11) in Charlotte, needing help from Seattle on Sunday night for a first-round bye. The game was never in doubt, New Orleans driving 75 yards on eight plays on the game’s opening possession. They scored four more first-half touchdowns, including when former Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein picked off rookie quarterback Will Grier — who was 1 for 8 before leaving with a foot injury — and returned it 14 yards for a TD early in the second quarter. Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey did become the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Advertisement

Falcons 28, Buccaneers 22 (OT) — Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown, Atlanta (7-9) finishing second in the NFC South despite a 1-7 start. They tied the game with a field goal on the final play of regulation. Winston finished with an NFL-best 5,109 yards, but offset 33 touchdown passes with 30 interceptions, Jones’s runback the seventh pick-6 against him. Ronald Jones II had the first 100-yard rushing performance and Breshad Perriman topped 100-yards receiving for the third straight week for the Bucs (7-9), who missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year.

Bears 21, Vikings 19 — Eddy Piñeiro’s fourth field goal of the game came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left, hitting his final 11 to finish the year for Chicago (8-8). Mitch Trubisky highlighted another unremarkable performance — 26 for 37, 207 yards — by hitting Riley Ridley for 34 yards on fourth-and-9 with 2:36 left from midfield to set up the winning kick. David Montgomery had 23 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown to cap a strong rookie season and help the Bears beat host Minnesota (10-6), which had nothing to play for, for the fourth consecutive time. Mike Boone rushed 17 times for 148 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings, who were without top two running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

Jets 13, Bills 6 — In a persistent drizzle at Orchard Park, N.Y., Sam Darnold’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder early in the fourth quarter saved New York (7-9) from a fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses. With the score 3-3, Jets kicker Sam Ficken having missed two of his first three field-goal attempts, Darnold oversaw a nine-play, 75-yard drive, which he capped by hitting Crowder for his 36th career touchdown pass. That’s one shy of Joe Namath’s record for most by a Jets player in his first two seasons. Playoff-bound Buffalo (10-6) rested most of its starters, including quarterback Josh Allen after the first quarter, but still posted its best finish since going 11-5 in 1999. They travel to AFC South champ Houston next week.

Advertisement

Bengals 33, Browns 23 — Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another beneath a banner celebrating his future replacement, presumed No. 1 pick Joe Burrow of LSU, as Cincinnati (2-14) upset Cleveland (6-10) to end a dismal year for both Ohio teams. Dalton threw a 15-yard touchdown pass and scrambled 5 yards for another score in the Bengals’ highest-scoring first half of the season for a 20-16 lead. He finished 16 of 28 for 190 yards. Joe Mixon ran for a career-high 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns, topping 1,000 yards for the second straight year. Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes for the Browns, including one each to Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., but also threw three interceptions and was sacked a season-high six times.