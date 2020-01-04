The club isn’t commenting publicly on its coaching situation, including the status of Garrett, whose Cowboys missed the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons by finishing 8-8. One of the people said there’s been no urgency to address Garrett’s status because his contract expires in 10 days.

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, was to interview Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.

The Dallas Cowboys, still yet to formally part ways with head coach Jason Garrett , are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis .

The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants. He won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.

Like McCarthy, Lewis was out of coaching this season after the 61-year-old spent 16 seasons in charge at Cincinnati, where his teams were 0-7 in the playoffs. He had a 131-122-3 record in the regular season, and was fired after a third straight losing season in 2018.

Bieniemy talks to Big Blue

The New York Giants made it three coaching candidates in the past three days, speaking with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday, then McCarthy on Friday.

Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams handled the interview in Kansas City.

Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs staff for seven years, the last two as coordinator of a high-scoring offense featuring Patrick Mahomes. This season, the Chiefs ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game (28.2) and sixth in yards per game (379.2).

Browns visit San Fran

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and members of the team’s search committee sat down with 40-year-old Robert Saleh, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, in the Bay Area. Saleh’s the fourth candidate to interview this week with Cleveland, following McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and Bieniemy.

The Browns, who also needs a general manager after John Dorsey left the team upon refusing to take a reduced role, have also scheduled interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who nearly got Cleveland’s job a year ago.

Saleh has been coach Kyle Shanahan’s coordinator the past three seasons. San Francisco ranked among league leaders in nearly every statistical category this season, finishing second in total defense and first against the pass.