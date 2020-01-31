Fitzpatrick started the final 12 games last year for the Dolphins, who went 5-11 but had a surprisingly strong finish under the first-year coach. Fitzpatrick, a 15-year veteran, ended the season saying he was undecided about the future.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said Friday he wants to play next season at age 37, and he’ll likely be back with the Miami Dolphins.

“I want to keep playing,” Fitzpatrick told the Dolphins’ flagship radio station, WQAM, at the Super Bowl media center. “Physically you have to re-evaluate everything. and mentally and emotionally. It didn’t take very long for me to know, with the season we had and how much fun I had out there.”

Fitzpatrick is under contract with Miami for $5.5 million in 2020. The Dolphins have the fifth pick in the April draft, and there’s speculation they’ll take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick said that’s fine with him.

“The best thing for me to do is to go in and be myself and show my work ethic, and hope that grows on the younger guys,” Fitzpatrick said. ‘‘I really enjoy helping younger guys. I have no problem with that.’’

Prescott keeping cool

Dak Prescott might be among the list of quarterbacks hitting free agency in March, or he might find himself preparing for his fifth season with a new coach in Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys.

“I worry about what I can,” Prescott told the Associated Press. “I control what I can control, and that’s it. The rest is out of my hands, and so it’s not a focus of mine. I’ve got a great agency. I’ve got a great team that I’m confident will get something done. I have confidence in the Cowboys as well.”

Prescott says he’s very excited at the chance to work with McCarthy.

“He won a Super Bowl,” Prescott said. “That’s what I want. That’s the goal.”

Browns tab woman

Callie Brownson has been named chief of staff for new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who began his NFL career in a similar job. Brownson spent last season as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills, and is one of the few women in the league. Brownson played youth football and considered playing in high school before focusing on softball. She went to George Mason and eventually found her way back to the football field, playing eight years in the Women’s Football Alliance as a safety, running back, and receiver. “Callie is uniquely situated where she can go interact with football ops or PR or the locker room or the equipment room,” Stefanski said. “She’s really the liaison to the rest of the building for me. I’m going to lean on her heavily and already have” . . . Buffalo informed Erie County officials in New York they will not use a one-time opt-out clause to terminate the 10-year lease at New Era Field negotiated in 2013. The decision in no way rules out the possibility of the Bills one day playing at new facility in downtown Buffalo. The team left the city for the suburbs, and what’s currently known as New Era Field, in 1973.