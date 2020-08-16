Before the COVID-19 shutdown, he estimated his gym time at 3½ hours daily when not competing. Now it's about 90 minutes.
His bulked-up physique is producing longer and longer drives, and golf's governing bodies are taking notice.
The NASCAR driver doesn’t recall anything about his two-night hospital stay. His first memory is walking out of a Florida hospital holding hands with his two young daughters.
Si Woo Kim had a hole-in-one on the way to 62 and a two-shot lead over Oppenheim and Doc Redman at the PGA’s final event before the playoffs.
This season has been going miserably for the Red Sox, and there was a similar sense of despair 40 years ago.
Moussa Dembélé scored twice for Lyon, who will play Bayern Munich next.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves while Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay in the Game 3 victory.
The 18-year-old Sharon resident beat future Columbia University teammate Anne Walsh, 7 and 6, at Essex County Club.