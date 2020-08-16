fb-pixel;

Why the NFL can play football, and colleges can’t

The NFL ecosystem encompasses about 5,200 people. But college sports has hundreds of schools, and thousands upon thousands of athletes.

The effects of myocarditis, a possible complication of COVID-19, on athletes has experts concerned

Research on the link between COVID-19 and myocarditis is in its infancy, but the anecdotal evidence is starting to alarm some experts.

Bill Belichick says Patriots rookies are ‘in deep water’ adjusting to the NFL as practices ramp up

With attrition due to free agency and the coronavirus pandemic, first-year players will probably be called on to contributed more than they usually do in New England.

Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard, 22, suddenly retires
A league source said COVID-19 did not factor into Woodard's decision.

patriots notebook
Holding an actual football practice has Patriots players in a sunny mood
"It was good to get all of the guys out there," said lineman Shaq Mason. "It was all smiles, high-energy."

Cam Newton brings a new weapon to the Patriots: his legs

Newton’s rushing prowess could help compensate for a receiving corps that has few proven weapons behind Julian Edelman and James White.

Patriots lose LB Brandon King to PUP list, add DL Darius Kilgo

The veteran Kilgo has had a stint on New England's practice squad.

Dont’a Hightower’s fiancée was in labor for 17 hours. He used ‘28-3’ to help her push through

The Patriots linebacker used a special mantra to inspire her as she delivered their son after 17 hours of labor.

Washington coach Ron Rivera says he made call on waiving Derrius Guice

The running back faces multiple felony charges for alleged attacks on his girlfriend.

Patriots signing running back Lamar Miller

The 5-foot-10, 221-pounder agreed to a one-year deal.

Julian Edelman is ready to leave his on-field bromance with Tom Brady in the past

The veteran wide receiver, a close friend of Tom Brady's, is excited about working with Cam Newton and the team's two holdover QBs.

Patriots trade for Lions CB Michael Jackson

The 23-year-old Jackson was a fifth-round pick of Dallas in 2019

Patriots’ birth in 1960 came with many unanswerable questions

The brand-new American Football League began play 60 years ago, with a team in Boston, and no one knew what to expect.

Bill Belichick’s stoic, unflappable approach will serve the Patriots well in these times

With the pandemic causing unprecedented changes in routine, consistency off the field may matter as much as what happens on it.

Latest news in Sports

The DeChambeau regimen: protein shakes and prodigious gym work

Before the COVID-19 shutdown, he estimated his gym time at 3½ hours daily when not competing. Now it's about 90 minutes.

golf

As Bryson DeChambeau overpowers golf courses, is he undermining the game?

His bulked-up physique is producing longer and longer drives, and golf's governing bodies are taking notice.

NASCAR

Ryan Newman’s return to Daytona rekindles emotions of terrifying crash

The NASCAR driver doesn’t recall anything about his two-night hospital stay. His first memory is walking out of a Florida hospital holding hands with his two young daughters.

Golf roundup

Andover’s Rob Oppenheim flirts with 60, lead at Wyndham Championship

Si Woo Kim had a hole-in-one on the way to 62 and a two-shot lead over Oppenheim and Doc Redman at the PGA’s final event before the playoffs.

Replay

In 1980, baseball had ceased to be fun for the Red Sox and the Fenway fans

This season has been going miserably for the Red Sox, and there was a similar sense of despair 40 years ago.

Lyon stuns Manchester City to reach Champions League semifinals

Moussa Dembélé scored twice for Lyon, who will play Bayern Munich next.

Lightning recharged, hold off Blue Jackets to regain series lead

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves while Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay in the Game 3 victory.

MASSACHUSETTS WOMEN'S AMATEUR

Allison Paik sets a record-setting pace to win 117th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur

The 18-year-old Sharon resident beat future Columbia University teammate Anne Walsh, 7 and 6, at Essex County Club.