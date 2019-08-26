Sections
Latest leaderboards
PGA
|
LPGA
|
Champions
|
Korn Ferry
tour championship
Rory McIlroy scorches field to win FedEx Cup (and $15 million)
He closed with a 4-under-par 66 to win, joining Tiger Woods as the only players to win the FedEx Cup twice.
Player of the Year: Koepka or McIlroy?
Koepka may appear to be a no-brainer, but McIlroy can make a case, depending on the criteria.
Hannah Green rallies down the stretch to win Portland Classic
Green denied teenager Yealimi Noh’s bid to become the third Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour.
Tiger Woods has more knee surgery, this time minor
Woods, after his fifth knee operation, said he expects to travel to Japan for a Skins Game in late October.
Andy Ogletree rallies to win US Amateur
The 21-year-old Georgia Tech senior was 4 down in the morning round of the 36-hole final.
European Tour introduces plan to address slow play
Penalties and fines will be assessed, and Tour members also will have to pass a pace-of-play test.
PGA Tour will look at its policy on slow play
“
‘At the end of the day, I’m the one with the green jacket.’
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods’s disappointment is tempered by Masters memory
His season is over, and he won’t defend in the Tour Championship, but 2019 was still a success.
In her major championship debut, Hinako Shibuno wins Women’s British Open
The 20-year-old Shibuno was playing in a tournament for the first time outside her native Japan.
Massachusetts players all fall short of match play at US Amateur
Michael Thorbjornsen and Matt Parziale both collapsed on the second day at Pinehurst, while Mass Am champ Steven DiLisio also struggled.
John Daly raves about his round of golf with Donald Trump
After 18 holes at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., club, Daly called it ‘‘one of the greatest days of my life.”
kevin paul dupont
PGA to-do list included return to TPC Boston
The PGA’s stop in Boston nearly fell prey to a long-anticipated change in the PGA schedule aimed at ending the FedEx Cup before September.
bmw championship
Justin Thomas hangs on at BMW, grabs FedEx Cup lead
Under the new format, he’ll start the Tour Championship at 10 under par with a two-shot lead.
Mi Jung Hur wins Ladies Scottish Open
Hur secured her third LPGA Tour title with a brilliant final round of 66 in wet conditions.
northern trust
Patrick Reed delivers clutch putts to win FedEx Cup opener
It was Reed’s first victory in 16 months over 41 tournaments since the 2018 Masters.
With zero bogeys in 72 holes, J.T. Poston claims Wyndham title
It was the first PGA Tour victory for Poston, who did something no one had done since Lee Trevino in 1974.
Jin Young Ko captures her second major of the year at Evian
Ko, who won the ANA Inspiration in April, reclaimed the top world ranking and sits atop the LPGA earnings list.
Make it 11 senior major titles for Bernhard Langer
Langer won the Senior British Open for the fourth time, extending his overall record for senior majors.
FEDEX ST. JUDE
Brooks Koepka wraps up his first WGC title
An expected duel with Rory McIlroy didn’t materialize as Koepka won the FedEx St. Jude by three shots.
Gabriela Ruffels is first Australian to win US Women’s Amateur
Ruffels, a 19-year-old junior at USC, defeated Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland, 1 up, in the 36-hole final.
Hannah Green makes her first win a major at Women’s PGA Championship
The young Australian handled her nerves and finished the job, to the delight of mentor Karrie Webb.
Chez Reavie ends 11-year victory drought with win at Travelers
Reavie, coming off a tie for third at the US Open, held off Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher in Connecticut.
Best of Globe sports
Stan Grossfeld
Riding along on Sam Mewis’s whirlwind World Cup victory tour
Stan Grossfeld joined the US women’s soccer team star during a recent visit to her home state, where she enjoyed a hero’s welcome.
BOB RYAN
There was never anyone exactly like Moe Berg
Renowned Washington-based filmmaker Aviva Kempner has produced a fine documentary titled “The Spy Behind Home Plate” about Berg.
bob hohler
‘The hard part is, there’s no crystal ball’: MIAA facing its worst financial crunch
A Globe review found that the nonprofit responsible for running state championship tournaments in high school sports has spent itself into trouble.
Red Sox
To confront new challenges, the Red Sox sought new leadership
Dave Dombrowski was a good fit when he became the team’s president of baseball operations, but uncertainty about the future led to his dismissal.
Dave Dombrowski discovers having the biggest payroll always comes with a price
The president of baseball operations wanted clarity on his situation, and that clarity came after the Sox’ 10-5 loss late Sunday night.
Eddie Romero would be a wise choice to lead Red Sox, and other thoughts
Romero has the intelligence and personality to pull the organization together at what will be a critical time.
Patriots
Steelers’ silence on Antonio Brown speaks volumes
Those who know him best had virtually nothing to say about him; shouldn’t that concern the Patriots?
Patriots look like they can win any way they want, and other thoughts
Sunday night’s victory proved the Patriots are the best team in the NFL at the start of this new season.
Antonio Brown got rewarded for being a quitter. Does anybody in New England care?
Last week you hated Antonio Brown. Mocked him. Total clown. No class. Quitter. Now you love Antonio Brown. You see that he was merely misunderstood. He’s smart. Savvy. And he sure can catch the football.
Bruins
Looking at the legacy of Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs
Winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, the only one during his ownership, reduced some of the heat fans and media directed his way.
Dante Hannoun is small in stature, big on score sheet
Dante Hannoun is at Bruins rookie camp on a flyer, the team willing to look beyond his diminutive size because of numbers he put up in the WHL.
Checking in on the Bruins’ Kevan Miller
The defenseman’s twice-fractured right kneecap has mended and withstood his rigorous regimen this summer.
Celtics
US team counts on defense at World Cup
According to guard Marcus Smart, “We all love playing defense.”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens will have plenty of choices with new-look roster
Stevens must find a way to maximize talent minus some big guns from last year’s squad.
Here’s what Celtics rookie Grant Williams said about covering Gordon Hayward
Williams has been battling the former NBA All-Star in summer workouts.
