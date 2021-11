High schools

Watch: ‘I just have to be grateful to even play.’ Inside Brockton football’s COVID-altered season

Watch: ‘I just have to be grateful to even play.’ Inside Brockton football’s COVID-altered season Share SHARE

COVID-19 has upended life as we know it — including high school football. In Brockton, getting a chance to play is better than not playing at all.

( Shelby Lum/Globe Staff )