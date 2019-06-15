Connor Lachman’s decisive hit sparks Lincoln-Sudbury in D1 North final

Lachman’s three-run triple highlighted a five-run third inning as the top-seeded Warriors (21-2) took a 9-0 lead on their way to their first sectional title since 2016. James Dillon hit an RBI single in the first inning and two-run single in the second for a 4-0 lead before L-S broke it open in the third.

LOWELL – Lincoln-Sudbury baseball coach Matt Wentworth said his squad saw the perils in letting a team stick around when the Warriors had the opening to put an opponent away this season. Given the chance to do that to Andover in the Division 1 North final Saturday night, L-S senior Connor Lachman delivered a debilitating blow in an 11-1 victory.

L-S will play Taunton in a state semifinal Tuesday night at Alumni Field.

“Our whole thing going into this game was to get on them early and crush any hope that they have,” Lachman said. “Then just keep rolling from there. Once we got to 9-0, we had confidence we could finish off the game.”

The biggest drama after the third was L-S pitcher Ben Kateman’s flirtation with a no-hitter, which lasted into the sixth inning before seventh-seeded Andover (14-10) got back-to-back singles from Aidan Ritter and Tanner O’Sullivan.

“He’s so bright,” Wentworth said of Kateman, who finished with a three-hitter. “He’s so resilient. I couldn’t be any happier for a guy to have that kind of start as a senior in the biggest game he’s ever pitched.”

