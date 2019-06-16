Region’s best scholar-athletes receive Richard Phelps honor
The Boston Globe recognized the accomplishments of student-athletes from Eastern and Central Massachusetts at the 33rd annual Globe Foundation/Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athlete Award ceremony Sunday.
Representing six MIAA districts in addition to the City of Boston, 14 graduating high school seniors were selected by a panel of Globe judges to receive scholarships based on academic and athletic achievement. The winners were honored alongside the Globe’s Will McDonough Athletes of the Year at the newspaper’s downtown Boston office.
“You’ve got to master the art of moving on and trying again,” said NESN anchor Emerson Lotzia, the event’s keynote speaker. “You’ve got to be aggressive out there and not be afraid to fail.”
Richard Phelps, who has sponsored the Globe scholar-athlete awards for 28 years, Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy, high school sports editor Craig Larson, and sports editor Matt Pepin also addressed the group.
“Athletics will take you a long way,” said Phelps, who played baseball at Phillips Academy Andover (Class of 1946) and Yale. “But academics will take you even further.”
The 14 Scholar-Athlete honorees were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship:
■ District A — Nicole Rosa (Swampscott) and Ethan Coyle (Andover).
■ District B — Grace Casey (Winchester) and William Stevens (Wakefield).
■ District C — Ashley Wang (Newton North) and Ilan Valencius (North Quincy).
■ District D — Ryann McSherry (Wareham) and Cameron Archibald (Monomoy Regional).
■ District E — Sarah Roffman (Littleton) and Thomas Smith (Maynard).
■ District H — Peter Danis (St. John’s Prep) and Lexi McNeil (Bishop Fenwick)
■ City of Boston — Sarah Lawton (Fenway) and Ke’Brant Almond (Charlestown).
Hingham’s Lily Farden (Noble and Greenough) and Topsfield’s Jake Spaulding (Pingree) were named the Globe’s NEPSAC Athletes of the Year.
Farden, a three-sport athlete at Nobles, was the NEPSAC Division 1 and Independent School League ice hockey MVP. She is in the national team development program and will continue her hockey career at Harvard.
Spaulding was a four-year starter on the soccer field, the basketball court, and the baseball diamond at Pingree, a three-sport captain, and the Eastern Independent School soccer MVP last fall. The 6-foot-3-inch center midfielder will play soccer at Bryant.
North Andover’s Jake McElroy and Walpole’s Audra Tosone were honored as the Globe’s Will McDonough Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively.
McElroy quarterbacked the Scarlet Knights to the Division 2 Super Bowl last fall, ran the point in the basketball team’s run to the Division 2 North final, and is the starting shortstop/closer for a baseball team that will play for the Super 8 title on Tuesday night.
Tosone, who will play lacrosse at UMass, captained the Rebels’ field hockey squad to the Division 1 South final, the ice hockey team to its best finish in program history (18-4-1), and the lacrosse team to Monday’s Division 1 state semifinal.
BOSTON GLOBE/WILL McDONOUGH ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
2018-19
Boys’ winner: Jake McElroy, North Andover
Girls’ winner: Audra Tosone, Walpole
2017-18
Boys’ winner: Sal Frelick, Lexington
Girls’ winner: Elle Hansen, Cohasset
2016-17
Boys’ winner: Patrick Flynn, Hanover
Girls’ winner: Angela Alibrandi, Westford Academy
2015-16
Boys’ winner: Jeff Trainor, Billerica
Girls’ winner: Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda, Cambridge Rindge and Latin
2014-15
Boys’ winner: Brooks Tyrrell, Marblehead
Girls’ winner: Leah Cardarelli, Acton-Boxboro
2013-14
Boys’ winner: Michael Panepinto, Needham
Girls’ winner: Maggie Layo, Sandwich
2012-13
Boys’ winner: Andre Rolim, Somerville
Girls’ winner: Hannah Murphy, Duxbury
2011-12
Boys’ winner: Casey DeAndrade, East Bridgewater
Girls’ winner: Kara Charette, Fairhaven
2010-11
Boys’ winner: Shayne Collins, Mansfield
Girls’ winner: Andrea Keklak, Lincoln-Sudbury
2009-10
Boys’ winner: Conor Ressel, Gloucester
Girls’ winner: Molly Breen, Millis
2008-09
Boys’ winner: Sean Ryan, Norton
Girls’ winner: Kirsten Kasper, North Andover
2007-08
Boys’ winner: Tim Rich, Chelmsford
Girls winner: Melanie Baskind, Framingham
2006-07
Boys’ winner: James Hamilton, Harwich
Girls’ winner: Denise Beliveau, Framingham
2005-06
Boys’ winner: Chris Nixon, Duxbury
Girls’ winner: Lauren Mahoney, Archbishop Williams
2004-05
Boys’ winner: Chris Barnicle, Newton North
Girls’ winner: Ashley Waters, Amesbury
2003-04
Boys’ winner: Jason Blydell, Swampscott
Girls’ winner: Katie Brooks, Winchester
2002-03
The Globe Athlete of the Year Award was changed to the Boston Globe/Will McDonough Award following the death of the longtime Globe columnist in January of 2003.
Boys’ winner: Matt Antonelli, St. John’s Prep
Girls’ winner: Rachel Smith, Somerset High School
2001-02
Boys’ winner: Jim Unis, Gloucester
Girls’ winner: Brittany Cheney, Abington
2000-01
Boys’ winner: Robert Whitaker, Brockton
Girls’ winner: Lisa Tisbert, Andover
1999-2000
Boys’ winner: Dante Balestracci, New Bedford
Girls’ winner: Katie Collins, Reading and Tracy Prihoda, Needham
1998-99
Boys’ winner: Kevin Truelson, Archbishop Williams
Girls’ winner: Hillary Dunn, Medfield
1997-98
Boys’ winner: Abdirizak Mohamud, Boston English
Girls’ winner: Jenna Stacer, Holliston
1996-97
Boys’ winner: Jonathon Riley, Brookline
Girls’ winner: Emily Desjardins, Bishop Fenwick
1995-96
Boys’ winner: James Perry, Malden Catholic
Girls’ winner: Rebecca Sangster, Falmouth
1994-95
Boys’ winner: Peter Woodfork, Swampscott
Girls’ winner: Nicki Castonguay, Somerset
1993-94
Boys’ winner: Anthony Palmer, Winthrop
Girls’ winner: Katie Kiladis, Framingham
1992-93
Boys’ winner: Brett Budzinski, Ipswich
Girls’ winner: Sarah Dacey, Framingham
1991-92
Boys’ winner: Chris Blades, Marian
Girls’ winner: Kelly Amonte, Thayer Academy
1990-91
Boys’ winner: Andy Downin, Duxbury
Girls’ winner: Leanne Burke, Randolph
1989-90
Boys’ winner: Bill Counihan, Dedham
Girls’ winner: Lisa Moore, Wellesley
1988-89
Boys’ winner: Dan O’Connell, Triton
Girls’ winner: Sarah Behn, Foxboro
1987-88
Boys’ winner: Carmine Cappuccio, Malden
Girls’ winner: Kendall Daly, Masconomet
BOSTON GLOBE NEPSAC ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
2018-19
Boys’ winner: Jake Spaulding, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Lily Farden, Noble & Greenough
2017-18
Boys’ winner: Joey Luchetti, Lawrence Academy
Girls’ winner: Cassidy Kearney, Thayer Academy
2016-17
Boys’ winner: Jeff Costello, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols
Girls’ winner: Amaya Finklea, Noble & Greenough
2015-16
Boys’ winner: Griffin Beal, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Courtney Cashman, Governor’s Academy
2014-15
Boys’ winner: Cole O’Connor, BB&N
Girls’ winner: Sophia Sgroi, Newton Country Day
2013-14
Boys’ winner: Charlie Mitchell, Waring
Girls’ winner: Lauren Dillon, Nobles
2012-13
Boys’ winner: Brian O’Malley, St. Sebastian’s
Girls’ Winner: Maeve McMahon, Groton School
2011-12
Boys’ winner: Brian Hart, Phillips Exeter
Girls’ winner: Bryanna Bourbeau, Tilton
2010-11
Boys’ winner: Brendan Oliver, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Alex Carpenter, Governor’s Academy
2009-10
Boys’ winner: Derek Papagianopoulos, BB&N
Girls’ winner: Beverly Leon, Milton Academy
2008-09
Boys’ winner: David Lawson, Middlesex
Girls winner: Casey Griffin, Nobles
2007-08
Boys’ winner: Chris Dwyer, Salisbury School
Girls’ winner: Sarah Plumb, Nobles
2006-07
Boys’ winner: Corey Gatewood, Belmont Hill
Girls’ winner: Bray Ketchum, Greenwich Academy
2005-06
Boys’ winner: James Williams, Roxbury Latin
Girls’ winner: Micaela Long, Pomfret
2004-05
Boys’ winner: Brian Morrissey, Governor Dummer
Girls’ winner: Sarah Parsons, Nobles
2003-04
Boys’ winner: Charlie Davies, Brooks School
Girls’ winner: Devon Shapiro, Middlesex School
2002-03
Boys’ winner: Dan Shribman, Deerfield Academy
Girls’ winner: Kaylan Tildsley, Brooks School
2001-02
Boys’ winner: Jason Haley, Landmark
Girls’ winner: Louisa Butler, Phillips Andover
2000-01
Boys’ winner: Andrew Cleary, Belmont Hill
Girls’ winner: Meredith Hudson, Phillips Andover
Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.