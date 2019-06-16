Region’s best scholar-athletes receive Richard Phelps honor

“You’ve got to master the art of moving on and trying again,” said NESN anchor Emerson Lotzia, the event’s keynote speaker. “You’ve got to be aggressive out there and not be afraid to fail.”

Representing six MIAA districts in addition to the City of Boston, 14 graduating high school seniors were selected by a panel of Globe judges to receive scholarships based on academic and athletic achievement. The winners were honored alongside the Globe’s Will McDonough Athletes of the Year at the newspaper’s downtown Boston office.

The Boston Globe recognized the accomplishments of student-athletes from Eastern and Central Massachusetts at the 33rd annual Globe Foundation/Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athlete Award ceremony Sunday.

Richard Phelps, who has sponsored the Globe scholar-athlete awards for 28 years, Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy, high school sports editor Craig Larson, and sports editor Matt Pepin also addressed the group.

“Athletics will take you a long way,” said Phelps, who played baseball at Phillips Academy Andover (Class of 1946) and Yale. “But academics will take you even further.”

The 14 Scholar-Athlete honorees were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship:

■ District A — Nicole Rosa (Swampscott) and Ethan Coyle (Andover).

■ District B — Grace Casey (Winchester) and William Stevens (Wakefield).

■ District C — Ashley Wang (Newton North) and Ilan Valencius (North Quincy).

■ District D — Ryann McSherry (Wareham) and Cameron Archibald (Monomoy Regional).

■ District E — Sarah Roffman (Littleton) and Thomas Smith (Maynard).

■ District H — Peter Danis (St. John’s Prep) and Lexi McNeil (Bishop Fenwick)

■ City of Boston — Sarah Lawton (Fenway) and Ke’Brant Almond (Charlestown).

Hingham’s Lily Farden (Noble and Greenough) and Topsfield’s Jake Spaulding (Pingree) were named the Globe’s NEPSAC Athletes of the Year.

Farden, a three-sport athlete at Nobles, was the NEPSAC Division 1 and Independent School League ice hockey MVP. She is in the national team development program and will continue her hockey career at Harvard.

Spaulding was a four-year starter on the soccer field, the basketball court, and the baseball diamond at Pingree, a three-sport captain, and the Eastern Independent School soccer MVP last fall. The 6-foot-3-inch center midfielder will play soccer at Bryant.

North Andover’s Jake McElroy and Walpole’s Audra Tosone were honored as the Globe’s Will McDonough Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively.

McElroy quarterbacked the Scarlet Knights to the Division 2 Super Bowl last fall, ran the point in the basketball team’s run to the Division 2 North final, and is the starting shortstop/closer for a baseball team that will play for the Super 8 title on Tuesday night.

Tosone, who will play lacrosse at UMass, captained the Rebels’ field hockey squad to the Division 1 South final, the ice hockey team to its best finish in program history (18-4-1), and the lacrosse team to Monday’s Division 1 state semifinal.

BOSTON GLOBE/WILL McDONOUGH ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

2018-19

Boys’ winner: Jake McElroy, North Andover

Girls’ winner: Audra Tosone, Walpole

2017-18

Boys’ winner: Sal Frelick, Lexington

Girls’ winner: Elle Hansen, Cohasset

2016-17

Boys’ winner: Patrick Flynn, Hanover

Girls’ winner: Angela Alibrandi, Westford Academy

2015-16

Boys’ winner: Jeff Trainor, Billerica

Girls’ winner: Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda, Cambridge Rindge and Latin

2014-15

Boys’ winner: Brooks Tyrrell, Marblehead

Girls’ winner: Leah Cardarelli, Acton-Boxboro

2013-14

Boys’ winner: Michael Panepinto, Needham

Girls’ winner: Maggie Layo, Sandwich

2012-13

Boys’ winner: Andre Rolim, Somerville

Girls’ winner: Hannah Murphy, Duxbury

2011-12

Boys’ winner: Casey DeAndrade, East Bridgewater

Girls’ winner: Kara Charette, Fairhaven

2010-11

Boys’ winner: Shayne Collins, Mansfield

Girls’ winner: Andrea Keklak, Lincoln-Sudbury

2009-10

Boys’ winner: Conor Ressel, Gloucester

Girls’ winner: Molly Breen, Millis

2008-09

Boys’ winner: Sean Ryan, Norton

Girls’ winner: Kirsten Kasper, North Andover

2007-08

Boys’ winner: Tim Rich, Chelmsford

Girls winner: Melanie Baskind, Framingham

2006-07

Boys’ winner: James Hamilton, Harwich

Girls’ winner: Denise Beliveau, Framingham

2005-06

Boys’ winner: Chris Nixon, Duxbury

Girls’ winner: Lauren Mahoney, Archbishop Williams

2004-05

Boys’ winner: Chris Barnicle, Newton North

Girls’ winner: Ashley Waters, Amesbury

2003-04

Boys’ winner: Jason Blydell, Swampscott

Girls’ winner: Katie Brooks, Winchester

2002-03

The Globe Athlete of the Year Award was changed to the Boston Globe/Will McDonough Award following the death of the longtime Globe columnist in January of 2003.

Boys’ winner: Matt Antonelli, St. John’s Prep

Girls’ winner: Rachel Smith, Somerset High School

2001-02

Boys’ winner: Jim Unis, Gloucester

Girls’ winner: Brittany Cheney, Abington

2000-01

Boys’ winner: Robert Whitaker, Brockton

Girls’ winner: Lisa Tisbert, Andover

1999-2000

Boys’ winner: Dante Balestracci, New Bedford

Girls’ winner: Katie Collins, Reading and Tracy Prihoda, Needham

1998-99

Boys’ winner: Kevin Truelson, Archbishop Williams

Girls’ winner: Hillary Dunn, Medfield

1997-98

Boys’ winner: Abdirizak Mohamud, Boston English

Girls’ winner: Jenna Stacer, Holliston

1996-97

Boys’ winner: Jonathon Riley, Brookline

Girls’ winner: Emily Desjardins, Bishop Fenwick

1995-96

Boys’ winner: James Perry, Malden Catholic

Girls’ winner: Rebecca Sangster, Falmouth

1994-95

Boys’ winner: Peter Woodfork, Swampscott

Girls’ winner: Nicki Castonguay, Somerset

1993-94

Boys’ winner: Anthony Palmer, Winthrop

Girls’ winner: Katie Kiladis, Framingham

1992-93

Boys’ winner: Brett Budzinski, Ipswich

Girls’ winner: Sarah Dacey, Framingham

1991-92

Boys’ winner: Chris Blades, Marian

Girls’ winner: Kelly Amonte, Thayer Academy

1990-91

Boys’ winner: Andy Downin, Duxbury

Girls’ winner: Leanne Burke, Randolph

1989-90

Boys’ winner: Bill Counihan, Dedham

Girls’ winner: Lisa Moore, Wellesley

1988-89

Boys’ winner: Dan O’Connell, Triton

Girls’ winner: Sarah Behn, Foxboro

1987-88

Boys’ winner: Carmine Cappuccio, Malden

Girls’ winner: Kendall Daly, Masconomet

BOSTON GLOBE NEPSAC ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

2018-19

Boys’ winner: Jake Spaulding, Pingree

Girls’ winner: Lily Farden, Noble & Greenough

2017-18

Boys’ winner: Joey Luchetti, Lawrence Academy

Girls’ winner: Cassidy Kearney, Thayer Academy

2016-17

Boys’ winner: Jeff Costello, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols

Girls’ winner: Amaya Finklea, Noble & Greenough

2015-16

Boys’ winner: Griffin Beal, Pingree

Girls’ winner: Courtney Cashman, Governor’s Academy

2014-15

Boys’ winner: Cole O’Connor, BB&N

Girls’ winner: Sophia Sgroi, Newton Country Day

2013-14

Boys’ winner: Charlie Mitchell, Waring

Girls’ winner: Lauren Dillon, Nobles

2012-13

Boys’ winner: Brian O’Malley, St. Sebastian’s

Girls’ Winner: Maeve McMahon, Groton School

2011-12

Boys’ winner: Brian Hart, Phillips Exeter

Girls’ winner: Bryanna Bourbeau, Tilton

2010-11

Boys’ winner: Brendan Oliver, Pingree

Girls’ winner: Alex Carpenter, Governor’s Academy

2009-10

Boys’ winner: Derek Papagianopoulos, BB&N

Girls’ winner: Beverly Leon, Milton Academy

2008-09

Boys’ winner: David Lawson, Middlesex

Girls winner: Casey Griffin, Nobles

2007-08

Boys’ winner: Chris Dwyer, Salisbury School

Girls’ winner: Sarah Plumb, Nobles

2006-07

Boys’ winner: Corey Gatewood, Belmont Hill

Girls’ winner: Bray Ketchum, Greenwich Academy

2005-06

Boys’ winner: James Williams, Roxbury Latin

Girls’ winner: Micaela Long, Pomfret

2004-05

Boys’ winner: Brian Morrissey, Governor Dummer

Girls’ winner: Sarah Parsons, Nobles

2003-04

Boys’ winner: Charlie Davies, Brooks School

Girls’ winner: Devon Shapiro, Middlesex School

2002-03

Boys’ winner: Dan Shribman, Deerfield Academy

Girls’ winner: Kaylan Tildsley, Brooks School

2001-02

Boys’ winner: Jason Haley, Landmark

Girls’ winner: Louisa Butler, Phillips Andover

2000-01

Boys’ winner: Andrew Cleary, Belmont Hill

Girls’ winner: Meredith Hudson, Phillips Andover

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.