Westfield sweeps into D1 state final with win over Newton North

The Tigers (17-5) rarely faltered during a back-and-forth first set that featured 17 ties. They held a 24-21 lead on a kill by Gavin Emenaker (31 assists, 6 kills), but Westfield (21-3) took a 25-24 before the teams traded points up to 28-28.

The South sectional champion Tigers couldn’t handle Westfield’s precision blocking and the power attacks of outside hitter James Pavlyuk as the Tigers fell in three straight sets — 30-28, 25-16, and 25-20 — to the two-time defending state champions on Monday night in the state semifinals at Westborough High School.

WESTBOROUGH — The Newton North boys’ volleyball team just ran into a juggernaut with a ringer.

Westfield junior James Pavlyuk (5) goes for a dig while sophomore Alex Robitaille (3) looks on in the third set vs. Newton North. (Matthew Healey for the Globe)

“We were swinging from everywhere, but they were digging,” said Newton North coach Richard Barton.

Westfield put on a blocking clinic in the second and third sets and finished with 13½ total blocks, complementing Pavlyuk’s 17 kills. In the third set, Newton North led 5-4 before Westfield took over. The Tigers came within three points at 23-20 on a Westfield hitting error, but the Bombers clinched their third consecutive state final appearance on another block.

“There’s a lot of repetition in volleyball,’’ said Westfield coach Tyler Wingate. “But they stepped up against a really good team and I’m really proud of the guys for a really great effort.”

Westfield boys’ volleyball team celebrates its three-set sweep of Newton North in Monday’s Div. 1 state semifinal. (Matthew Healey for the Globe)

Division 1 State

Natick 3, Winchester 2 — After losing in the state semifinals in the past two seasons, the Central champion Redhawks earned its first D1 state title berth since 2007 when they came from two sets down to defeat North champion Winchester — 22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14, 15-4 — in the state semifinals at Westborough High.

Natick (17-4) will play West champion Westfield in the state final Thursday at Worcester State University at 7 p.m. The Redhawks faced Westfield in the 2017 state semis.

Natick seniors Daniel Baptiste (25) and Connor Reardon (17) attempt to block a shot by Winchester senior Sam Cagnetta (16) during the first set of Monday’s Div. 1 state semifinal at Westborough High. (Matthew Healey for the Globe)

“The beginning of the game was as low as possible,’ said senior Connor Reardon. “Third set, I was honestly walking out there on the verge of tears. And I just said to the guys, ‘Do we really want this to end?’”

Natick got momentum in the third set on a Reardon kill to go up 9-8, a lead it didn’t relinquish and that energy carried the Redhawks to the fourth and fifth-set wins. Natick jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the fifth and didn’t look back.

Natick’s defense, led by junior libero Sam Waltzman (20 digs) locked down in the final three sets, almost telepathically knowing where Winchester (22-2) hitters targeted their attacks.

“That’s all coaching,” Reardon said. “Earlier in the week, our coach [Peter Suxho] had sent us some film. They just said ‘Watch these habits, they hit to these same spots every time.’ We practiced it every day this week.”

Reardon had 20 kills and 16 digs. Natick setter Brett Olen tallied 46 assists, 11 kills, and four blocks.

Natick senior Connor Reardon (17) attempts to spike the ball between Winchester junior Kaesong Sandhu (10) and senior Sam Cagnetta (16). (Matthew Healey for the Globe)

