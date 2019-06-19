Brookline sweeps Algonquin to capture repeat D1 state title

“Let’s go guys, let’s get 5-0,” Pero said to the players who were still on the court after his team had earned the decisive third point.

Brookline boys’ tennis coach Nick Pero wouldn’t let up, even after his Warriors had clinched a repeat Division 1 state title following a 7-5, 6-2 win from junior Ben Moolman and senior Josh Fleishman at first doubles Wednesday at Shrewsbury High.

Noah Schwartz helped Brookline make it a clean sweep, 5-0, with his three-set victory in second singles in the D2 state finals against Algonquin. (John Cetrino/Globe Staff)

Junior Kei Ogawa and senior Aaron Fleishman cruised at second doubles, freshman Jayanth Devaiah and sophomore Sam Feldman earned easy wins at third and first singles, respectively, and sophomore Noah Schwartz finished off the 5-0 sweep of Algonquin with a three-set win at second singles.

“The expectation was different this year,” Moolman said. “We were looking to defend, as opposed to winning it with the potential that we had. This year it feels really good that we came out here and defended it and played our game.”

The Warriors will take a 41-match winning streak into next season after winning the final 17 matches last season and going 24-0 this year.

With just two of seven starters graduating, Pero is hoping the run will continue for years to come.

“We’re very fortunate. We don’t take this journey we’re on for granted,” Pero said. “This group that we have is special. One [state title] is great. Two is great. We’ll see if we can get three.’’

A Brookline High School parent throws dry ice for effect during a team photo of the D1 state champions. “We’re very fortunate,’’ said coach Nick Pero. “We don’t take this journey we’re on for granted.” (John Cetrino for the Globe)

Division 3 State

Weston 5, Hopedale 0 — The Wildcats (15-5) won their third straight D3 championship — all against Hopedale — and their sixth title since 2010 with a a clean sweep at Shrewsbury High.

The Wildcats won all five matches in straight sets: junior Jacob Gilligan, freshman Benny Gilligan, and sophomore Michael Philipkosky sailed in singles’ play, 6-1, 6-1. Masaki Nawa and Josh Li defeated Jackson Tahmoush and Tyler Flynn 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles and Logan Brand and Chris Coleman cruised at second doubles.

“We fight really hard all season long. By the time we get here, we’re ready,” said Weston coach George Conlin. “It was a tough fight and it’s great to get it done today. All the matches were tough but we came through.”

Weston cycled through many different lineups this season, but kept it consistent for the last four matches of the season. Figuring out the right lineup combination may have been tough, but Conlin continued to credit his players.

“It’s obviously cool to win state championships, but it’s easy when you have a lot of talented players. And they are all very devoted,” Conlin said.

The Weston boys’ tennis team three-peated as Division 3 state champions. “It’s cool to win state championships, but it’s easy when you have a lot of talented players,’’ said coach George Conlin. (PETER SANTO)

Peter Santo reported from Shrewsbury.