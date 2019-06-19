Acton-Boxobrough hands Algonquin its first loss of season in D1 state final

Brittany Zhao raced to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Ruchitha Rajaghatta at third singles to give Acton-Boxborough (16-3) its first win of the evening. Lindsay Risarino and Niki Surapamenini won 6-3, 7-6(5) at first doubles over state sectional finalists Elaine Cho and Yasmin Lee at first doubles, and Helen Li and Makena Muindi defeated Mia Barletta and Lily Lyadova 6-1, 7-5 at second doubles.

With wins at third singles, first doubles, and second doubles, the Acton-Boxborough girls’ tennis team became Division 1 State champions for the second straight year, beating the previously unbeaten Algonquin Tomahawks (21-1) with a 4-1 victory at Shrewsbury High.

Hannah Rabasca of Martha’s Vineyard returns the ball in her No. 3 singles match against Winchester’s Nicole Costales, which helped the Vineyarders secure their fifth straight D1 girls’ tennis title.

Ashleigh Parlman, the state individual champion, grinded out a first set advantage before dropping the second to Olivia Almy in a rematch of the state individual semifinal.

Before the third set super tiebreaker began, Almy retired with a calf injury.

Division 2 State

Martha’s Vineyard 3, Winchester 2 — Deadlocked 2-2, the Islanders won their fifth straight state tennis title when junior Hannah Rabasca won her match at No. 3 singles, beating Winchester’s Nicole Costales, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 at St. John’s Shrewsbury.

Vineyard finished the season 21-0 and has gone 105-1 over the past five seasons, losing only to Sharon in 2017.

Martha’s Vineyard senior captains Victoria Scott (left) and Kelly Klaren (right) give a lift to No. 3 singles player Hannah Rabasca, whose victory over Winchester’s Nicole Costales clinched the Vineyarders’ fifth straight D1 state title. “I didn’t want to let anyone down,’’ Rabasca said. (BOB HOLMES)

‘It is a lot of pressure because we’ve won so many times and I didn’t want to let anyone down,’’ said Rabasca. ‘‘I’m not very good under pressure, with that many people watching me. I just pretended like no one was there and pushed through.’’

The win meant a singles sweep for Vineyard with other wins coming from Kelly Klaren at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0) and Victoria Scott at No. 2 (6-3, 6-0). Winchester (20-2) won both doubles matches with Taylor Kenrich and Lauren Chilton winning 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1, and Grace Thompson and Maddy Tahnk winning 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles.

Hannah Rabasca of Martha’s Vineyard shakes hands with Winchester’s Nicole Costales at the end of the No. 3 singles match at St. John’s Shrewsbury High School. (John Cetrino for the Globe)

Division 3 State

Weston 3, Lee 2 — In a little more than 60 minutes, the Wildcats captured their first D3 state championship in nine years, finishing off a 24-0 season by defeating Lee (19-1) at St. John’s High in Shrewsbury.

The Leschly twins, Kayla and Jayme, won at first and second singles, respectively, and the first doubles tandem of Livvy Lathrop and Lola Philipkosky took care of business, winning in straight sets.

Kayla Leschly defeated Ava Martin 6-1, 6-0, and Jayme followed soon after by beating Anna Wang 6-1, 6-0 as well. Lathrop and Philipkosky clinched the crown with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Rachel Wendling and Caroline Maloney.

“We’ve waited a long time to get this, and we really wanted it,” said Weston coach Dyanne Sainato. “The energy was so amazing.”

The second doubles team of Cindy Ni and Paige Barry gave Lee its first win of the day, beating Jackie Liu and Michele Joseph 6-0, 7-6(4.) After dropping the first set, Surianna Lee staved off two match points and grabbed the second. She then roared through the third set super tiebreaker to complete an undefeated season, winning 4-6, 7-5, 10-2 at third singles over freshman Sammie Buckhart.

The Weston girls’ tennis team poses with the hardware and banner after capping off a 24-0 season with a D3 state title. (MATT CASE)

Matt Case and Peter Santo also reported from Shrewsbury.