Tewksbury sophomore Makayla Paige is state’s Gatorate Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Tewksbury sophomore Makayla Paige has been named Gatorade Massachusetts Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
The 5-foot-1 runner finished the season ranked No. 1 in the state in the 800 meters, winning titles at the EMass. Division 3 and All-State meets, then earned All-American honors by placing fourth in the 800 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet in North Carolina last weekend.
Paige, who is the first girls’ track athlete from Tewksbury to earn the award, also set a state record during indoor track season this past winter with a time of 1:29.71 in the 600-meter run.
“Makayla Paige is an exceptional athlete,” said Central Catholic coach Katie Andrade. “She is strong, versatile, and a fierce, yet graceful competitor. She is a once-in-a-generation athlete.”
Paige has maintained a weighted 4.07 GPA in the classroom, volunteers locally as a youth running coach, and has donated her time to a fundraising campaing to benefit “She’s the First,” a program which helps young women from underprivleged communities further their education.
She will have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing and is eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants fo0r the organization of her choice.
