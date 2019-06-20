Tewksbury sophomore Makayla Paige is state’s Gatorate Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Tewksbury sophomore Makayla Paige has been named Gatorade Massachusetts Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

The 5-foot-1 runner finished the season ranked No. 1 in the state in the 800 meters, winning titles at the EMass. Division 3 and All-State meets, then earned All-American honors by placing fourth in the 800 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet in North Carolina last weekend.

Paige, who is the first girls’ track athlete from Tewksbury to earn the award, also set a state record during indoor track season this past winter with a time of 1:29.71 in the 600-meter run.