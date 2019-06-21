Lincoln-Sudbury scores early, often for fourth title in five years

“I turned around before the game and saw we had the whole [L-S youth lacrosse] fifth grade team lined up, and I just locked in,” said L-S senior captain Johnny Herlihy.

Lincoln-Sudbury raced out to a 7-0 lead through 15 minutes and came up with key rebuttals when Hingham attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, earning a 16-7 victory and a fourth state championship in the last five years.

QUINCY — By the time most of the fans had filed into Veterans Memorial Stadium for Friday’s Division 1 boys’ lacrosse state final, Lincoln-Sudbury was already roaring towards another state title.

“That’s what gets us going, for those kids, for this community, for everyone’s that’s believed in us and it’s amazing to see it all pay off.”

Herlihy netted the first of his four goals during the Warriors’ opening run, while fellow senior captain Matt Ward (two goals, five assists) handed out four assists, including three to senior Nick Mitchell.

Hingham responded with a 6-2 run during the second and third quarters to make it a 9-6 game, but Herlihy and Jake Titus scored twice in a 14-second span to give L-S (17-4) more breathing room.

Hingham goalie George Egan (right) makes a save against Lincoln-Sudbury attack Nick Mitchell during the second quarter. (Nathan Klima for The Globe)

When Hingham (22-3) started the fourth quarter with a score from junior Cooper Dainton (three goals), Herlihy, Ward, and Colby Jones (two goals) all scored in a 45-second span to put the game away.

L-S put a bow on its performance by getting senior Jack Garrity into the game and feeding him for his sole goal of the season. The midfielder tore his ACL during football season and aggravated the injury multiple times this spring, but gutted through the pain to contribute in the final opportunity of his career.

“[Garrity] looked at me and said, ‘There’s no way I’m missing my senior season,’ ” said L-S coach Brian Vona. “We’ve faced adversity all year. We lost five starters in the first week. But those kids answer the bell all the time.”

The Warriors lost their starting goalie and faceoff man to season-ending injuries in a scrimmage, but freshman goalie Nolan O’Brien (8 saves) was immense once again, and senior faceoff man Matt Kreidburg won 17 of 25 draws against Hingham’s All-American faceoff specialist Charlie Egan.

Afterward, Vona — the head coach at L-S since 2000 — praised Hingham’s longtime coach John Todd, who owns the state record with 476 wins.

“Winning today was great, but I have equal sorrow in my heart for John, who is a good friend of mine,” Vona said.

“This is the way high school sports should be played. We respect each other, we train with each other, and we play at a high level against each other. We were just happy to be [in the state final] together. I feel lucky to be on the field with those guys.”