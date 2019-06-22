Bobby Alcock all aces in Division 2 final for St. Mary’s

After completing his 22nd straight scoreless frame with a strikeout, Alcock threw his hands in the air and was mobbed by his Spartan teammates on the mound.

The righthander capped off his dominant postseason stretch with a one-hitter — the senior’s third consecutive tournament shutout — helping St. Mary’s of Lynn blank Hopkinton, 2-0, for the program’s first title as a Division 2 program.

LOWELL — Bobby Alcock was at the center of St. Mary’s run through the MIAA Division 2 baseball tournament. On Saturday afternoon, he ended up at the bottom of the Spartans’ dogpile at Alumni Field .

“He put an exclamation point on his high school career,” St. Mary’s coach Derek Dana said. “This was his 20th [careeer] win and it couldn’t have been a bigger win. He just pounded the strike zone and when he needed to make a pitch he made the pitch. He does what leaders do.”

With a fastball/curveball combination, Alcock dominated the Hillers (16-6) from the start, striking out eight and walking two. The only hit he allowed was an infield single by Jack Breslin that grazed off his glove in the third.

Alcock (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts on 91 pitches) relied on srong defense behind him, inducing nine ground ball outs.

“I can’t think of any words to describe it, it’s just really special to especially do it with all my brothers,” Alcock said.

The Spartans (19-5) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Kyle Ouellette reached on a walk and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Junior Lee Pacheco (2 for 2, RBI) drove him home with a two-out RBI single to left. Senior captain Jared Coppola (2 for 3, RBI) added a key insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with a single scoring Colin Reddy.

The pair of runs were enough for Alcock, the ace for a pitching staff that finished its four postseason games allowing just one run.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole and I’m just really glad it happened,” Alcock said.

Bobby Alcock finished the Division 2 tournament with 22 straight scoreless innings. (Mark Lorenz/For the Globe)

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.