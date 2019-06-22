A perfect finish for Milton boys’ rugby: back-to-back D2 champs

“We wanted to come out of the gates fast because, to be honest, we haven’t been down all season and anything can happen at any minute,” said Milton coach Joe Dolan.

Senior captain Ryan Hoey converted a short try just five minutes in and the Wildcats never relinquished the lead in a 41-12 victory over Cambridge Rindge & Latin at Walter M. Katz Field on the Curry College campus.

MILTON —With their mind-set focused on a perfect finish, and repeating as state champion, the Milton boys’ rugby team went right to work in Saturday’s MIAA Division 2 state final.

“Cambridge has a pretty dynamic team, if they came out and scored a couple of points fast, it’s going to change the whole feel of the game but the first five or 10 minutes we pretty much dominated the ball.”

Alex Caputo, a senior flanker and the Patriot League MVP, was an integral part of dominating the ball for the Wildcats (8-0). He converted two tries, including a score to increase the Wildcat lead to 22-5 just two minutes into the second half. Milton worked the ball into the offensive zone pretty steadily and scored on mauls near the goal line.

After Caputo’s try to open the final half, the Falcons didn’t come within 15 points of the Wildcats the rest of the way. Hoey and junior Bryce Stovell both scored their second tries of the game to increase the lead in the second half.

“We’ve played these guys in the past and we know their game plan is to run the ball down our throats, so we knew if we could come into that second half and stun them off the bat that it would make it a lot easier on us,” said Caputo. “It’s an amazing feeling. We came in knowing we could do it and we just came out and played our game.”

Cambridge finished 6-3.