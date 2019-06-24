Arlington’s Ryan Oosting runs to Gatorade Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year honor

Ryan Oosting was the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year last fall. The Arlington High graduating senior was not done. On Monday, the Stanford University-bound Oosting was named the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Oosting is the first runner in program history to earn the award.

This spring, the 6-foot-1, 155-pound senior swept the 2-mile at the MIAA Division 2 East (8:59.36) and the All-State championship (9:12.19). That follows an individual Division 1 cross-country title last fall and a first-place finish in the 2-mile this winter during indoor track season.