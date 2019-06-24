Arlington’s Ryan Oosting runs to Gatorade Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year honor
Ryan Oosting was the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year last fall. The Arlington High graduating senior was not done. On Monday, the Stanford University-bound Oosting was named the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Oosting is the first runner in program history to earn the award.
This spring, the 6-foot-1, 155-pound senior swept the 2-mile at the MIAA Division 2 East (8:59.36) and the All-State championship (9:12.19). That follows an individual Division 1 cross-country title last fall and a first-place finish in the 2-mile this winter during indoor track season.
Oosting’s personal best time of 8:59.36 in the 2-mile ranked No. 11 nationally at the time of the award selection. He also ranked No. 13 in the 3,200-meter run with a personal record of 8:52.81.
“Ryan elevates his team,” said Concord-Carlisle coach Steve Lane. “He controls every race he’s in. He’s on a different level from anyone else in the state.”
Oosting will have the opoprtunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win a $10,000 spotlight grant for the organization of his choice.
