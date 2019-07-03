Meet the Globe’s high school baseball and softball players of the year

The Division 1 Player of the Year, Lincoln-Sudbury third baseman James Dillon, put together an impressive season as well, setting a school record with a .506 average. He also hit five home runs, and had 41 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

After a thrilling run for eighth-seeded North Andover to capture a Super 8 title, star pitcher and 2019 Red Sox draft pick Sebastian Keane was chosen as the Globe’s Super 8 baseball player of the year. The senior posted a 0.50 ERA and an 11-1 record with 128 strikeouts across 70 innings this spring. Keane plans to play college baseball at Northeastern.

Despite record rainfall this spring, the talent on the baseball and softball fields across Eastern Massachusetts was even more abundant. With budding stars across all levels, this year’s Globe Player of the Year honorees were a selective bunch.

St. Mary’s senior pitcher Bobby Alcock earned Division 2 Player of the Year honors. He was tough all season, especially in the postseason when he hurled 22 shutout innings over three games and finished the year with a 0.85 ERA.

Alcock will be doing a post-grad year at Winchendon, where he will team up with Bishop Fenwick senior catcher Keegan O’Connor, the D3 Player of the Year. O’Connor led the Crusaders to a North sectional title with a .489 batting average and a .564 on-base percentage.

Manchester-Essex pitcher Harry Painter was named D4 Player of the Year after leading the Hornets’ state-title run. He hit .529 with seven homers while posting a 1.81 ERA with 69 strikeouts on the mound.

In softball, Lowell freshman Giana LaCedra, the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year, was named D1 Player of the Year after her MVP season in the Merrimack Valley Conference. LaCedra posted a 1.00 ERA with 217 strikeouts, including 19 in one game.

D2 Player of the Year Bridget Sheehan, a shortstop, led Triton (19-2) to its best season in program history with five homers and 51 RBIs. She earned her third straight Cape Ann League all-star nod and was named co-MVP.

In D3, Austin Prep junior catcher Francesca Frelick was the driving force behind her team’s first state title. A Duke commit, Frelick batted .560 with 34 RBIs and had the decisive two-run double in the state championship.

