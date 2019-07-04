There were many options, but only five can be Globe lacrosse Players of the Year
Throughout the Massachusetts boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse season, several athletes separated themselves from the pack, but only five could be chosen as the Globe’s players of the year.
Lincoln-Sudbury’s Matt Ward is the boys Division 1 Player of the Year after fueling the Warriors’ fourth state title in the last five seasons. He had five assists in the state championship game against Hingham to finish the year with 68 assists and an All-American nomination.
In D2, Medfield senior John Schofield earned Player of the Year in a season where he picked up the Tri-Valley League MVP award and his second All-America Team honor. He caused 60 turnovers during the season and will play at Lehigh next year.
Dover-Sherborn senior Cam Raycroft is the D3 Player of the Year after leading the Raiders to a state title after an incredible defensive performance in the playoffs. He picked up his second ring of the year after captaining the basketball team to a state title in March.
Girls’ D1 Player of the Year Maddie Ahern helped Notre Dame-Hingham capture its first state title since 2013. She had 631 points in her career, including 435 goals, and will play college lacrosse at Notre Dame.
In D2, Cohasset midfielder Jane Hansen led the Skippers to their second title in three seasons. She scored 25 goals over her last four games and will also head to the Midwest to play at Northwestern next year alongside her sister, Elle.
The complete Globe All-Scholastic feature will be published online Friday and in print Sunday.
