There were many options, but only five can be Globe lacrosse Players of the Year

Throughout the Massachusetts boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse season, several athletes separated themselves from the pack, but only five could be chosen as the Globe’s players of the year.

Lincoln-Sudbury’s Matt Ward is the boys Division 1 Player of the Year after fueling the Warriors’ fourth state title in the last five seasons. He had five assists in the state championship game against Hingham to finish the year with 68 assists and an All-American nomination.

In D2, Medfield senior John Schofield earned Player of the Year in a season where he picked up the Tri-Valley League MVP award and his second All-America Team honor. He caused 60 turnovers during the season and will play at Lehigh next year.