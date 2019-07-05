Athletes of the Year for track, golf, tennis, and volleyball

Lowell senior David Ajama won Athlete of the Year in boys’ track after winning the high jump and triple jump at the D1 State meet. The UConn-bound Ajama went on to capture first place in the high jump at the All-State meet along with second place in the triple jump and long jump.

The 2019 spring sports season was memorable, with records set in track and a first-year program capturing state title in golf. Some of the state’s top athletes won individual championships this spring, capping successful four-year careers. Here are the Globe’s Athletes of the Year in track, golf, tennis, and volleyball.

In girls’ track, Wellesley’s Anna Jordahl-Henry won Athlete of the Year after setting a state record in the 200-meter dash with a time 24.31 seconds. At the All-State meet, she won the high jump.

Girls’ golf saw a historic year as first-year program Sandwich won the team state title. In the individual tournament, it was Athlete of the Year Gabrielle Shieh, a Concord-Carlisle junior, who claimed her second championship in three years with a 1-over 74 at Pleasant Valley CC in Sutton.

In boys’ tennis, Brookline sophomore Sam Feldman put together one of the best individual seasons in state history, going 18-0 without dropping a single set. He has even been ranked as high as No. 1 in New England at the 16U level.

The Acton-Boxborough girls’ tennis team won its second straight D1 team title behind a strong postseason performance from Athlete of the Year Ashleigh Parlman. The sophomore captured the North individual championship and led the Colonials to the state title, going unbeaten in tournament play.

In boys’ volleyball, Winchester senior and Athlete of the Year James Chung led the Sachems to their first-ever North sectional title. Committed to UMass, Chung collected 332 digs, 322 kills, and 64 aces over the 2019 season.

The complete Globe All-Scholastic section will be published online Friday and in print Sunday.

