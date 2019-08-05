Paul Funk stepping down as Dennis-Yarmouth’s football coach

“We basically built the whole program from scratch and reenergized the community,” said Funk. “It’s going to be a change, but I’m excited to jump into a new role.”

Joe Jamiel will become the Dolphins’ new head coach after serving as offensive coordinator throughout Funk’s tenure.

After 18 seasons, Paul Funk will step down as head football coach and athletic director at Dennis-Yarmouth to become the high school’s principal.

Funk enjoyed a successful run, going 125-64-1 en route to a trio of Super Bowl appearances, winning in 2011 and 2018. Upon taking over the football program in 2000, Funk raised the team back to varsity status, building a perennial power in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Prior to coaching at D-Y, he was an assistant coach for John DiBiaso at Everett in the late 1990s.

His successor, Jamiel, is a former return specialist at Brown and was named to the Bears’ 125th anniversary team. Jamiel helped start the youth football program in the two towns.

“[Joe Jamiel] is a tireless worker with a finger on the pulse of the football community,” said Funk.

“He’s always had the idea the D-Y football represents the community and he will carry that tradition forward.”

Jamiel has seen three children come through the program, including current Dolphins’ junior receiver Geoffrey.

As a sophomore last season, Jamiel had more than 1,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

His brothers, Andrew and JoJo, went on to play college football at Stonehill and Sacred Heart, respectively.

Field hockey coach Mary O’Connor will take over as acting athletic director. O’Connor led the Dolphins to a Division 2 state title last year.

