2019 high school football: Returning Globe All-Scholastic selections

QB Kyle Connolly (Sr.), Falmouth –The dual threat rushed for 1,500-plus yards and 15 touchdowns last season while tossing 7 TD passes.

WR Shane Aylward (Sr.), Tewksbury – His hauled in a school-record 52 receptions last fall on the way to piling up 1,000-plus yards receiving.

The following players are returning Globe All-Scholastic selections from the 2018 season.

FB/LB Kyle Fitzgerald (Sr.), Canton – As a junior, he collected 987 all-purpose yards and racked up 41 tackles with five forced turnovers on defense.

RB Ryan Halliday (Sr.), King Philip – The reigning Hockomock League touchdown leader (16 TDs) churned out 1,573 rushing yards last season.

LB Vinnie Holmes (Sr.), Mansfield – After racking up 92 tackles a year ago — and eight touchdowns rushing — he put up an impressive offseason in the weight room.

QB Graham Inzana (Sr.), Swampscott – It was an impressive first year under center for Inzana, who threw for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns.

RB/DB Will Klein (Sr.), Abington – In his last two varsity seasons, Klein has totaled 2,750 all-purpose yards, a good chunk coming on kick returns, along with 11 interceptions.

WR Will Prouty (Sr.), Duxbury – As a junior, he snared 44 catches for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns.

RB Seth Russell (Sr.), Stoneham – His 1,100 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns helped power the Spartans to a Division 6 title.

RB Will Sheskey (Sr.), Scituate – The Williams commit set a school-record with 1,785 rushing yards and scored 28 touchdowns for the Division 5 champion Sailors.

WR Brendan Tighe (Sr.), Lowell – He set a season-season school record with 1,260 receiving yards to go with 21 touchdowns.

OL Zak Zinter (Sr.), Buckingham, Browne, & Nichols — The 6-foot-6, 300-pound University of Michigan commit from North Andover did not allow a sack as a junior and recorded 86 pancake blocks.

Returning EMass all-stars

(Divisional all-stars selected by the Globe)

Division 1 — QB Jason Weir (Sr.), Attleboro; RB Darius LeClair (Jr.), Catholic Memorial; LB Owen McGowan (Jr.), Catholic Memorial; QB Barrett Pratt (Sr.), Catholic Memorial; QB Duke Doherty (Jr.) Everett; QB Jack Beverley (Sr.), Framingham; RB Reece LaChance (Sr.), Framingham; RB Jon Jon Lanzo (Jr.), Framingham; WR Jack Nally (Sr.), Franklin; QB Connor Bryant (Sr.), Methuen; RB Tyler Reid (Jr.), Needham; QB Matt Crowley (Sr.), St. John’s Prep; WR Justin Wenstrom (Sr.), Xaverian.

Division 2 — RB Brian Frieh (Sr.) Barnstable; RB Freddy Gabin (Sr.), North Andover

Division 3 — WR Duncan Moreland (Sr.), Beverly; QB Nolan Houlihan (Sr.), Billerica; RB Tim Landolfi (Sr.), Duxbury; WR Mathias Fowler (Jr.), Lynn English; QB Will Jarvis (Sr.), Walpole.

Division 4 — WR Ryan O’Halloran (Sr.), Burlington; RB Tim Cronin (Sr.), Marblehead; WR Max Winkler (Sr.), Milton; TE Rayan Riazi (Sr.), Revere.

Division 5 — RB Tyler Dussault (Sr.), Bedford; QB Johnny Hagan (Sr.), Canton; WR Geoffrey Jamiel (Jr.), Dennis-Yarmouth; QB Matt Arvanitis (Sr.), Holliston; RB Tristan Benson (Jr.), Holliston; WR Andrew Augustin(Jr.), Swampscott; RB Dylan January (Sr.), Swampscott.

Division 6 — RB Kevin Hughes (Jr.), Apponequet; RB Jovan Marrero(Sr.), Cardinal Spellman; RB Nick McDermott (Sr.), East Bridgewater; RB Dante Vazquez(Sr.), Rockland; QB Deshawn Chase (Sr.), Stoneham.

Division 7 — QB Danny Silva (Sr.), Case; RB Gray Thomas (Sr.), Cohasset; WR Shamil Diaz, Sr.), Greater Lawrence; QB Mark Pawlina (Sr.), Monomoy; RB Devonte Usher (Sr.), Nantucket; WR Eni Falayi (Sr.) St. Mary’s.

Division 8 — DB Jawhon Ryan (Sr.), Charlestown; QB Jackson Murray (Sr.), Coyle & Cassidy; QB Matt Lavoie (Sr.), West Bridgewater.

NEPSAC — RB Takari Hobbs, post-grad, Thayer (Boston English); WR Victor Otero, post-grad, Portsmouth Abbey (Acton-Boxborough); WR Jonathan Oriakh (Sr.), Milton Academy (Swampscott); RB Khari Johnson, post-grad, Suffield Academy (Catholic Memorial).

Dan Shulman can be reached at dan.shulman@globe.com.