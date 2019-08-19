Overtime in hockey gains wide support

As the longtime chair of the MIAA’s Ice Hockey Committee, Shine was fully on board with a proposal from the Cape Ann League to introduce a two-year pilot program for a 4-on-4, five-minute overtime period to determine regular-season boys’ and girls’ games that finish regulation in a tie.

But he is passionate about moving the game forward.

FRANKLIN — Dan Shine is months away from his 42nd season behind the bench for the Arlington Catholic boys’ hockey program.

On Monday afternoon, he voiced his full support to his colleagues on the MIAA’s Board of Directors, noting that the Hockey Committee had approved the proposal, 14-0.

Advertisement

“We already do [overtime] for holiday and February vacation games, to determine who advances in a tournament,” said Shine, who was in attendance at TD Garden last March in which three of the six state finals went into OT.

“This gives kids the opportunity to use this format in the regular season. Right now, they can only work on [overtime] situations in practice. This will be good for the game.”

Pending support from the association’s Sports Medicine Committee, the proposal was approved, 6-4-1. Usage will be determined on a league/conference basis and the tie will still be recorded for tournament seeding.

The three-hour session served as the official start of a two-year term for Marshfield Superintendent Jeff Granatino as board president. “The focus remains on the student-athletes,” he said in an upbeat tone. “But unfortunately, our stakeholders have voiced concerns. We have to address those, and solve problems. Communication and transparency is important, and I am open to new ideas and change.”

One change for the better is the final financials for 2018-19. For the first time in a number of years, the MIAA realized a spike in its tournament revenue, realizing a net of $430,448. That includes a 4.5 decrease in expenses.

Advertisement

“From this seat, the myth of the association having financial instability is a myth,” said executive director Bill Gaine while noting that the association plans to announce a $120,00 corporate sponsorship deal with its membership this week.

Later, he acknowledged, “We are doing better,” but the MIAA still must fill more seats during the tournaments. This past spring, expenses ($520,198) outnumbered revenue ($427,394), but that was still a 10 percent improvement from the year prior.

Non-financial numbers from the spring: 34,718 student-athletes competed on 1,078 teams, with 712 games, and 31 events.

■ The offer from the state track & field coaches (MSTCA) this past spring to run MIAA postseason tournaments continues to stir conversation. “Unique” was the prevailing term voiced by board members. “This is outsourcing a tournament, this is not a format change,” said Cambridge AD Tom Arria. The consensus: follow the process, present to the specific sport committee, then Tournament Management (TMC), and the Board. “We want ideas, but this is a process,” said Granatino.

■ With re-districting on target for 2020-21, the board tabled a motion to rescind a proposal regarding a re-districing subcommitte from District G (Berkshires).

■ Hampton Charter, Boston Collegiate Charter, and Salem Academy were granted MIAA status.

■ Barnstable (formerly Old Colony League) and Nauset Regional (Atlantic Coast League), new entrants to the expanded Cape & Islands League, received exclusion status to assist in scheduling.

■ The reformed Greater Boston League (Everett, Malden, Medford, Revere, and Somerville) were assigned to District A.

Advertisement

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com