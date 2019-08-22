Despite withering heat and humidity, local teams hit the pitch to prepare for a new season

“We have a lot of team speed and skill,” said 20-year Prep coach Dave Crowell. “We have a good goalie competition going on. There’s a lot of positives to look at. Right now, we’re identifying who’s going to be on the team. That’s number one. We have about 10 spots open for 30 players.”

No Division 1 North program has more wins than the Prep’s 34 over the past two seasons. So the heat took a backseat as the Eagles cranked up the intensity and spent their second two-hour session of the day with an 11-on-11 scrimmage, rotating all 45 players on and off the field.

The glaring sun beamed down on the Glatz Field turf for the entirety of Thursday afternoon’s practice, but it did not prevent the St. John’s Prep soccer team from competing at a high level on Day 1 of preseason conditioning in Danvers.

The Eagles return 15 players from a team that dropped a 2-1 nail-biter in the North final to Lincoln-Sudbury, the program’s fifth sectional final appearance in seven years. Senior captains Zach Davis, Ryan Hart, Ethan Ambrosh, and Gabe Najim highlight a talented and experienced core.

“We have pretty high expectations coming from last year,” Hart said. “I’m really excited to see what this group has to offer. They’re very competitive and well-disciplined.”

In addition to conditioning work, the St. John's Prep boys’ soccer team engaged in a spirited and competitive 11-on-11 scrimmage during practice. (Mark Lorenz for the Globe)

Despite a 15-3-4 record last fall, Crowell noted that his team struggled with physically imposing teams, evidenced in a 4-3 loss to Silver Lake. Prep expects to have more size and strength this season with the newcomers from junior varsity.

Thursday’s up-tempo scrimmage in the heat provided an indicator of the speed and conditioning the Prep will possess this season.

“It was hot, it was a tough scrimmage but it was good because this stuff right now will help us come playoff time,” Davis said. “The more we condition now the better off we will be at the end of the season.”

The hydration table was a popular hangout for St. John’s players who were looking to replenish themselves on such a hot day of practice in Danvers. (Mark Lorenz for the Globe)

Somerville starting over

After a 15-2-4 run last fall that ended in the D1 North quarters, the Somerville boys face an unusual challenge. The Highlanders graduated 14 seniors, including eight starters.

“We’ve been pretty strong for so long, it seems like it’s been a long time since we’ve had to start over like this,” said coach George Scarpelli after his first practice in steaming temps that attracted 80 athletes.

“We have lots of work to do,” he said.

Rising senior midfielders Alexis Figueroa and Ben Lopez will be pivotal. “We’re young on defense and a little light up top,” said Scarpelli. “I think we’re strong in the midfield.”

Fun first day in Wellesley

Thursday’s tryouts marked the first day as the varsity coach at Wellesley for Chris DiCecca, who coached the JV the past two years. He was on the sideline in the Raiders’ run to the D1 state final last fall under the direction of Tim Mason. DiCecca said the seamless transition made for a fun, intuitive first day of the season.

“I noticed right away today that these guys were completely on board,” said DiCecca. “I’ve known a lot of them and coached a lot of them before. When I go hard on them they respond, when I’m happy-go-lucky, they respond.”

Net gain for Newton North

After netting its first Bay State Conference title since 2000 a year ago, the Newton North boys will field a roster that includes 13 seniors. “We’ve got an experienced group coming back, and part of today they showed their experience and quality,” said North coach Roy Dow.

Outside back Max Johnston is a returning All-Scholastic and midfielder Diego Gisholt and goalie P.J. Membrino are stellar.

Roy must replace both center backs from last fall while having his players maintain their focus and intensity in practice.

Natural leader for Norwell

Norwell, the defending Division 3 girls’ champion after a 22-2-1 campaign, is buoyed by the return of four-year starter Kristi Vierra (72 career goals), a returning Globe All-Scholastic headed to Wake Forest. “She’s just a natural leader,” said coach Kara Connerty, who guided Norwell to its first championship. “I think she’s going to have a wonderful season in her senior year.”

The Clippers also welcome back senior keeper Casey Ward and junior center mid Allie Connerty, the coach’s niece, who broke her collarbone at the end of the regular season last fall.

“[Allie] will be a three-year varsity starter for us so I think she’s going to contribute coming back from that injury,” said the coach.

Natick begins long road back

Senior captains Laney Ross (left) and Kelsey Hatt (right) are back to lead the Red Hawks. (Ethan Nash)

It was almost as if the sun knew tryouts were just about to start.

In what was one of the hottest days of the summer, the sun vanished behind the clouds hovering over Natick High School Thursday evening just as the first girls’ soccer tryout began.

Natick went 15-3-5 in its run-up to the Division 1 state final last year before losing in penalty kicks to Wachusett. Despite the loss, the Red Hawks finished atop the Globe’s final girls soccer Top 20 rankings.

About 60 girls showed up for the first tryout at Natick, where the focus was on working out the jitters, according to second-year head coach David Wainwright. It translated to a lot of group-oriented drills, including possession and an 11-on-11 scrimmage at the end of practice.

“We’re not really focusing on the fitness piece [Thursday],” said Wainwright. “That conditioning will probably be a little bit more seen [Friday].”

Wainwright said some of the biggest challenges Natick will have to face this season include Needham, Brookline and Braintree. But, that being said, senior midfielders and captains Kelsey Hatt and Laney Ross will try to lead the Red Hawks back to the state final.

Millis looking to defend

Senior Alexi Vaillancourt, a Globe All-Scholastic, will be a key returner for the defending Div. 4 state champions. (Ethan Nash)

Millis will come into the 2019 season as the defending Division 4 state champions after going 18-3-4 last season.

Millis coach Steve Bailen opened the first day of practice with some conditioning before transitioning into possession drills for the 35 girls who showed up at the tryout.

“We want to get a sense of some of the players that are trying out for varsity and we want to see their first touch and some tactics as well,” said Bailen.

Senior Alexi Vaillancourt, a Globe All-Scholastic, will be a key returner for the Mohawks, who will be vying for their third consecutive state championship this season. Cohasset and Amesbury are some of the teams Bailen pointed out as Millis’ biggest challengers.

Ethan Nash and Charlie Wolfson also contributed.