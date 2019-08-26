Eileen Donahue to be inducted into National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Watertown field hockey coach Eileen Donahue will be inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January at a ceremony in Lake Mary, Florida.

Donahue already has an impressive resume over her 32-year career — a record of 662-32-46 and 18 state titles. Among her other coaching honors, Donahue was named the National High School Coaches’ Association Field Hockey Coach of the Year in 2013 and Top of the Circle U.S. Coach of the Year in 2014.

Her esteemed varsity coaching career began in 1986 when she led the Raiders to their first state title in program history. Since then, the Raiders have been a juggernaut with 28 league titles and 25 sectional championships.