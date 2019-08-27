Check out these EMass high school football scrimmage matchups

Here is a list of some of the top scrimmages to watch for prior to the season:

The MIAA football season kicks off in earnest on Friday, Sept. 6 and many programs have scheduled their final preaseason tuneup for this weekend. Teams that don’t begin regular season play until Sept. 13 or later can use Sept. 6 or 7 for their final scrimmage.

Attleboro at Bishop Feehan, 5 p.m. — The Blue Bombardiers make the 2.6-mile trek to face Feehan under the direction of new coach Bryan Pinabell, formerly at Malden Catholic.

St. John’s Prep at Billerica, 7:30 p.m. — The defending D1 champion Eagles take on a Billerica squad led by senior QB Nolan Houlihan.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Brockton at Marshfield, 5 p.m. — The Boxers dominated summer passing leagues and will look to flex their muscles against Marshfield prior to taking on Duxbury in their season opener.

Friday, Aug. 30

Mansfield at Central Catholic, 11 a.m — The Raiders will first face BC High and Xaverian in a couple of controlled scrimmages before tasting game action with a full scrimmage against talented Mansfield.

Assabet at Austin Prep, 12 p.m. — The Aztecs are coming off a 7-5 season in the Colonial Athletic League. After a 5-6 finish, Prep starts anew for coach Billy Tucker.

Catholic Memorial at Duxbury, 6 p.m. — In Year 2 under John DiBiaso, CM will push the pace. Dave Maimaron and his Dragons are transitioning to a new starting QB after the graduation of John Roberts.

Framingham at Hopkinton, 6 p.m. — After a fantastic finish to the 2018 season, the Flyers return the core of their roster heading into 2019.

Acton-Boxborough at Natick, 6 p.m. — Both of these programs graduated a slew of key contributors, but other players will look to make their names in this scrimmage.

Lynn Classical at St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m. — The defending Division 1 Super Bowl champs look to initiate new talent in a scrimmage against the hard-hitting Rams.

Mashpee at Nauset, 6 p.m. — Both teams turned in strong regular seasons last fall but came up short in their respective South tournaments. Nauset (D4) and Mashpee (D7) should be in the mix again.

Saturday, Aug. 31

North Attleborough at Bridgewater-Raynham, 9:30 a.m. — As they prepare for a tough schedule as an independent this season, B-R will test its mettle against a Hockomock League power.

Marblehead at BC High, 10 a.m. — While the Magicians are always strong inside and capable of flexing their muscle in the Northeastern Conference, they must deal with BC’s massive O line.

King Philip at Walpole, 10 a.m. — The Rebels are looking to get back to their status as a perennial power and King Philip is certainly a good litmus test after making a third straight run to the D2Super Bowl.

Friday, Sept. 6

Lowell at North Andover, 6 p.m. — The defending D2 state champion Scarlet Knights host a Red Raiders team that is led by wide receiver Brendan Tighe.

Saturday, Sept. 7

St. John’s of Shrewsbury at Haverhill, 11 a.m. — The Pioneers bring their prolific offensive attack east to face hard-nosed Haverhill.

