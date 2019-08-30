Five-star basketball recruit Terrence Clarke of Dorchester considering Boston College
Five-star high school basketball recruit Terrence Clarke announced the final six colleges he is considering, and Boston College is on the list.
Along with BC, Clarke narrowed his list to Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, UCLA, and Texas Tech.
Clarke is a Dorchester native who attends Brewster Academy (Class of 2021).
Thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me through this process. I cannot stress the amount of appreciation! These are my final 6 schools 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GgkaA3Gjnp— Terrence Clarke (@terrenceclarke_) August 30, 2019
“I will explore the possibility of reclassifying in the spring after taking my SAT & ACT and evaluating my academic performance during the upcoming school year, Stay Tuned,” Clarke tweeted.
He is expected to make a final decision on his college choice by Sept. 14.
