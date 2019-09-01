2018-19 Globe Scholastic Awards: Hingham athletics developing a legacy of success
HINGHAM — Jim Quatromoni is embarking on his third year as the athletic director at Hingham High after an 11-year run at Hull.
In the past year, Quatromoni believes, student-athletes have truly started to embrace what it means to represent their school and wear the red, white, and black unis for the Harbormen.
“I think they really understood the legacy,” Quatromoni said.
“They would talk about how important it was for them to be with their friends that grew up in one town, and how much it meant to put that jersey on. Kid after kid, even after crushing defeats, having a tape recorder in their face and talking about legacy, it was very impressive.”
The results on the fields, courts, and rinks alongside Union Street were also impressive during the 2018-19 campaign.
The Harbormen won 70.86 percent of their 415 regular-season games for 31 varsity sports, compiling a 280-111-14 record to unseat defending champion Hopkinton (69.43; 236-100-14) for the Holmes Division 2 trophy in the Globe’s Scholastic Awards for the 2018-19 school year. For the first time, the award is named after Bob Holmes, the Globe’s high school sports editor from 1996-2016.
Hingham earned its inaugural trophy after recording top-three finishes in D2 in each of the past three years.
When Quatromoni informed his predecessor, Margaret Conaty, of the news, the longtime AD let out an exclamation of excitement over the phone. “Her fingerprints are all over what we have accomplished and I appreciate so much what she has done,” he said.
The Harbormen were one of 10 divisional winners for the awards — now in their 47th year — in which schools are ranked based on their regular-season win percentage. Scores are compiled and updated daily during the season through the Globe’s database. Complete results are available on bostonglobe.com/schools.
“It’s very rewarding,” said Quatromoni. “I know that the work we’re doing is sticking.”
In 2018-19, nine Hingham teams advanced to the postseason. John Todd’s boys’ lacrosse team advanced to the D1 East final. The boys’ hockey team made a Super 8 run. The girls’ soccer team, the boys’ and girls’ basketball squads, along with the football program advanced to sectional finals.
“It’s a great representation of our school,” said Hingham senior Joe Sullivan, who captains the hockey and baseball teams.
“Every sport shows that we have good athletes who are willing to work hard and put in the time to be successful every year.”
The numbers illustrate that there’s no shortage of talent within the halls at Hingham High. But there is more to success than what the scoreboard shows. The wins are a product of the culture at Hingham, where 79 percent of the school’s 1,270 students participate in athletics.
“As freshmen, the sports programs were just starting to get built with really good team culture and really good success,” said senior soccer captain Emma Quilty.
“Now that we’re seniors, you can say that we’ve carried it through all four years, and hopefully younger kids will take after what we’ve been doing.”
Quatromoni meets with captains regularly to talk about team culture, and the school’s chapter of the Anti-Defamation League works to ensure equality and inclusivity among different levels of sports teams.
“We have a sports program that really cares about kids,” said 26-year track/cross-country coach Fred Jewett.
“You have parents who care about kids. There’s something like 700 kids playing sports [in the fall alone], and they all know each other and they all care about each other. Everybody pretty much works off the idea of mutual respect.”
And the community has delivered plenty of support.
“It makes a huge difference, because the people in the community really are involved in the sports,” Jewett said. “It’s not just kids or just one team that carries us. Every single team here goes to the tournament and has a shot at a championship every year.”
Now the Harbormen plan to use their newly anointed trophy as motivation going forward, and add to their legacy.
“We’re No. 1,” said senior volleyball captain Jess Johnson. “People want to see teams that win, and hopefully that will attract more crowds. I feel like we’re only going up from here.”
The other winners:
■ Dalton Division 1 — Capturing its first D1 crown since 2015, Franklin (75.86 percent) was dominant in the winter (113-29-5) and the spring (91-34) to unseat defending champion Wellesley (68.88). The girls’ basketball (18-2), girls’ hockey (16-2-2), and wrestling programs (22-2-1) ruled the winter. Zach Brown’s baseball squad (21-1) and boys’/girls’ lacrosse (a combined 34-4 record) were stellar.
■ Dalton Division 3 — Making a repeat run in D3, Old Rochester (69.69) ruled the tennis courts (girls, 18-0; boys, 16-1), was 16-2 on the girls’ soccer field, and 18-4 on the girls’ basketball court. Bill Tilden’s crew consistently fields a winner.
■ Ames Division 4 — In a reversal from 2017-18, Norwell (71.10) nosed out West Bridgewater (70.18) in D4 on the strength of 216 total victories (WB had 197). The girls’ soccer team (16-2-1) won the state title, boys’ soccer was 14-0-3, and girls’ tennis went 14-2.
■ Nason Division 1 — In the City, New Mission (64.80) earned its first title since 2014. The Titans triumphed on the girls’ soccer field (10-3-3), the boys’ basketball team (17-5) advanced to the Division 2 South final, and the baseball nine finished 18-3.
■ Nason Division 2 — In Jim O’Leary’s finale as AD, St. John’s Prep soared to its third straight Scholastic victory, winning 75.43 percent of its matchups. The Prep sizzled to a 36-7-4 mark in the fall, punctuated by Brian St. Pierre’s football squad rolling to the Division 1 title. The ski team was 12-0 and boys’ lacrosse (16-3) advanced to the D1 North final.
■ Nason Division 3 — Capping its second straight D3 victory, Austin Prep (71.19) racked up 92 wins in the spring season. The baseball team was 19-1, coach Frank Sorrenti’s softball squad (19-2) won the state crown, the boys’ tennis team (18-0) was perfect, and girls’ tennis went 18-2.
■ Singelais Division — Ursuline (63.61) edged Notre Dame-Hingham (60.17) for the second straight year among Catholic girls’ schools thanks to a 14-0 finish from the tennis squad. The golf team (11-3) was terrific, along with soccer (13-5) and basketball (13-6).
■ Markham Division 1 — Blackstone Valley Tech (70.39) continued its run of excellence, winning its eighth D1 vocational title in 12 years. The Beavers (7-1) won the Division 7 Super Bowl, the girls’ soccer team (16-2-2) played in the D3 state semis, girls’ softball was 20-2, and boys’ lacrosse went 17-2.
■ Markham Division 2 — Essex Tech (57.00) edged McCann Tech (56.41) for its second D2 crown in four years. The girls’ volleyball team (21-1) reached the D3 North semis, the girls’ soccer team was 13-4, and boys’ lacrosse legged out a 15-4 campaign.
About the awards
DIVISIONAL ALIGNMENTS
Dalton Division 1 is for schools with enrollments of 1,400 and up, Holmes Division 2 is 1,000-1,399, Dalton Division 3 is 700-999, and Ames Division 4 is 699 and under. Nason Division 1 is for Boston Public Schools, Nason Division 2 is for Catholic boys’ schools, and Nason Division 3 is for Catholic coed schools. The Singelais Division is for Catholic girls’ schools. The Markham Divisions are for vocational schools. The enrollment totals reflect students in Grades 9-12; enrollment figures are supplied by MIAA member schools.
The names
LARRY AMES: Ames was assistant sports editor/schools at the Globe from 1979 to 1994.
ERNEST DALTON: Dalton was the Globe’s high school editor from 1938 to 1970. He died in 1971.
BOB HOLMES: Holmes was assistant sports editor/schools at the Globe from 1996-2016.
JERRY NASON: Nason was the former executive sports editor of the Globe. He died in 1986.
NEIL SINGELAIS: Singelais was the Globe’s high school sports editor from 1970 to 1979. He died in 2002.
WALTER MARKHAM: Born and educated in Lowell, Markham was president and treasurer of the American Vocational Association for four years and was responsible for initiating the concept of regional vocational and technical high schools in the state.
