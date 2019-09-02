EMass. boys’ soccer preview: Players to watch

Walisson de Oliveira, Milford — Coming off a 22-goal, 7-assist season, the reigning Hockomock League MVP heads into his senior season tied for the program record in points (47).

Zachary Davis, St. John’s Prep — A skilled midfielder for the Division 1 contender, the senior captain recorded eight goals and 13 assists for the Eagles last fall.

Jack Avellar, Nauset — The senior keeper has been the backbone in net the past three seasons. Can he backstop the Warriors to their third D2 title in four years?

Oskar Haeberlein, Wellesley — The senior striker broke out as a first-year starter last fall in the Raiders’ run to the D1 final, recording 14 goals and 11 assists en route to Bay State Conference MVP honors, and Globe D1 Player of the Year honors.

Rodrigo Freitas, Watertown — An electric striker, the junior from Brazil netted 11 goals and added six assists in his first taste of Middlesex League soccer in 2018. He’ll be a key cog again this season for one of the Division 3 favorites.

Max Johnston, Newton North — He played an integral role on the back line a season ago, helping the Tigers win the Bay State Conference. The senior will be an important fixture during North’s title defense this fall.

James Meli, Dracut — He collected Merrimack Valley MVP honors last fall, anchoring a defense that allowed 0.6 goals per game. The senior will lead a potent Middies’ team from the center back position.

Joe Mepham, Lincoln-Sudbury — The dynamic senior (12 goals, 9 assists in 2018) leads the way for a L-S squad that graduated 13 seniors from a run to the state semifinals.

Ben Santos, Concord-Carlisle — The midfielder tallied nine goals and two assists as a junior and is primed for a breakout senior campaign.

Marcus Voss, Bedford — The reigning Dual County League MVP tallied 11 goals last season and is one of 13 seniors and five all-league selections returning for a loaded Buccaneers team.

